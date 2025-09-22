Best bets: EFL Championship tips for 22 September 2025

Joe Townsend assesses the Monday night Championship fixture between Watford and Millwall, picking out his best bets.

Football betting tips: Monday 0.5pt A red card in the match in Marseille vs PSG (19:00) at 7/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Both teams to have a red card in Marseille vs PSG (19:00) at 50/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Jake Cooper to score anytime in Millwall vs Watford (20:00) at 10/1 (General) 1pt Cooper 1+ shots on target at 29/10 (General) Further tips may follow later on Monday... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Marseille vs PSG Kick-off: Monday, 19:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats Ligue 1 has been great for RED CARDS this season. Last weekend there were six across the nine games, and we have seen two in the last three Le Classique's, contested between Marseille and PSG. Marseille have played five times this campaign and four of their fixtures have seen reds, none of PSG’s games have had them yet but Les Parisians did have three players sent off at the Club World Cup. Now for the best bit. Referee Jerome Brisard has sent four players for an early bath in four appearances this season. In Ligue 1, he sent two Rennes players off in their 4-0 defeat at Lorient and last season he gave reds in five of the 18 games he took charge of. Backing both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD are the bets.

Millwall vs Watford Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Joe Townsend