Best bets: EFL Championship tips for 1 October 2025

Portsmouth vs Watford

Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Ben Toner’s back on Championship refereeing duty, which means there is an opportunity to back some keeper cards.

This is a referee who carded 20 keepers across 36 league games last season. This term, he has been hit and miss though. In four EFL games, he has dished out 17 cards but only booked one keeper, which is unusual for him especially as the circumstances in the last two games he took charge of were ideal for some time wasting antics.

There is no need to nail your colours to the mast with Toner in charge at Fratton Park. His track record shows at the prices available, you are better off backing each keeper and their respective team rather then picking a side.

With that in mind, there are four bets worth touting which combine both keepers alongside their respective sides TO WIN and WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE.

Portsmouth to win and Josef Bursik to be carded

Portsmouth double chance and Josef Bursik to be carded

Watford to win and Nathan Baxter to be carded

Watford double chance and Nathan Baxter to be carded

Of the two stoppers, NATHAN BAXTER in the visitors' goals has the more cynical record. He has picked up 18 cards across his career, half of which coming in his two seasons at Bolton.

JOSEF BURSIK only has four career cards but he has picked up one in each of his last four seasons.