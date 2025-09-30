Best bets: EFL Championship tips for 1 October 2025

Football betting tips: Championship
1pt Portsmouth double chance vs Watford (19:45) and Josef Bursik to be carded at 15/2 (bet365)
0.5pt Portsmouth to win and Josef Bursik to be carded at 12/1 (bet365)
1pt Watford double chance and Nathan Baxter to be carded at 8/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Watford to win and Baxter to be carded at 16/1 (bet365)
1pt Richard Kone to score anytime in QPR vs Oxford (20:00) at 19/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Portsmouth vs Watford
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
Ben Toner’s back on Championship refereeing duty, which means there is an opportunity to back some keeper cards.
This is a referee who carded 20 keepers across 36 league games last season. This term, he has been hit and miss though. In four EFL games, he has dished out 17 cards but only booked one keeper, which is unusual for him especially as the circumstances in the last two games he took charge of were ideal for some time wasting antics.
There is no need to nail your colours to the mast with Toner in charge at Fratton Park. His track record shows at the prices available, you are better off backing each keeper and their respective team rather then picking a side.
With that in mind, there are four bets worth touting which combine both keepers alongside their respective sides TO WIN and WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE.
- Portsmouth to win and Josef Bursik to be carded
- Portsmouth double chance and Josef Bursik to be carded
- Watford to win and Nathan Baxter to be carded
- Watford double chance and Nathan Baxter to be carded
Of the two stoppers, NATHAN BAXTER in the visitors' goals has the more cynical record. He has picked up 18 cards across his career, half of which coming in his two seasons at Bolton.
JOSEF BURSIK only has four career cards but he has picked up one in each of his last four seasons.
QPR vs Oxford
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
- Live odds, form and stats
RICHARD KONE has hit the ground running at QPR.
The frontman won League One’s Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards last term at Wycombe after netting 18 goals.
His form stalled towards the back end of the season under the tutelage of Mike Dodds but he has rediscovered it in the Championship.
Kone has scored three goals in six appearances for the Hoops and at 19/10 is worth a punt TO SCORE ANYTIME against Oxford on Wednesday.
Oxford have kept only one clean sheet in nine games in all competitions and have conceded in each of their three away games.
Odds correct at 1245 BST (30/09/25)
