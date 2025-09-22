Best bets: EFL Championship and Ligue 1 tips for 22 September 2025

Our team assess the Monday night action, including the Championship fixture between Watford and Millwall, picking out their best bets.

Marseille vs PSG Kick-off: Monday, 19:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Bad weather means this fixture was delayed 24 hours having originally meant to take place on Sunday, but the tip still stands. Ligue 1 has been great for RED CARDS this season. Last weekend there were six across the nine games, and we have seen two in the last three Le Classique's, contested between Marseille and PSG. Marseille have played five times this campaign and four of their fixtures have seen reds, none of PSG’s games have had them yet but Les Parisians did have three players sent off at the Club World Cup. Now for the best bit. Referee Jerome Brisard has sent four players for an early bath in four appearances this season. In Ligue 1, he sent two Rennes players off in their 4-0 defeat at Lorient and last season he gave reds in five of the 18 games he took charge of. Backing both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD are the bets. Odds correct at 0910 BST (22/9/25)

Millwall vs Watford Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 BST

