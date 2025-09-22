Best bets: EFL Championship and Ligue 1 tips for 22 September 2025

Our team assess the Monday night action, including the Championship fixture between Watford and Millwall, picking out their best bets.
Football betting tips: Today
0.5pt A red card in the match in Marseille vs PSG (19:00) at 7/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pt Both teams to have a red card in Marseille vs PSG at 50/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pt Jake Cooper to score anytime in Millwall vs Watford (20:00) at 10/1 (General)
1pt Cooper 1+ shots on target at 29/10 (General)
Marseille vs PSG
- Kick-off: Monday, 19:00 BST
- Live odds, form and stats
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Bad weather means this fixture was delayed 24 hours having originally meant to take place on Sunday, but the tip still stands.
Ligue 1 has been great for RED CARDS this season. Last weekend there were six across the nine games, and we have seen two in the last three Le Classique's, contested between Marseille and PSG.
Marseille have played five times this campaign and four of their fixtures have seen reds, none of PSG’s games have had them yet but Les Parisians did have three players sent off at the Club World Cup.
Now for the best bit. Referee Jerome Brisard has sent four players for an early bath in four appearances this season. In Ligue 1, he sent two Rennes players off in their 4-0 defeat at Lorient and last season he gave reds in five of the 18 games he took charge of.
Backing both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD are the bets.
Odds correct at 0910 BST (22/9/25)
Millwall vs Watford
- Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 BST
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
- Live odds, form and stats
Joe Townsend
There a few centre-backs in the Championship who are as consistent a set-piece threat as JAKE COOPER.
Since entering the division with Millwall in 2017 he has had 349 shots in 345 league games, hitting the target 109 times and scoring 26 goals.
Cooper is yet TO SCORE ANYTIME this season but three of the six league goals Watford have conceded this season have come at set-pieces, and the Hornets have allowed the most set-piece expected goals per 90 in the second tier (0.56).
With the giant Millwall defender 10/1 to find the net and 29/10 to simply have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET he is very much worth backing.
Watford have not kept a clean sheet in all competitions this term, conceding eight times in six fixtures.
Odds correct at 0810 BST (22/9/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.