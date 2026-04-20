Best bets: Championship tips for 21 April 2026

Football betting tips: Championship 19:45: Leicester vs Hull 1pt Hull to win at 14/5 (General) 1pt Oli McBurnie to score anytime at 14/5 (BetVictor) 1pt Joe Gelhardt to score anytime at 3/1 (Sky Bet) 19:45: Oxford vs Wrexham 0.5pt Oxford to win and under 2.5 goals at 9/2 (General) 0.5pt Double - Hull and Oxford to win at 19/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Leicester vs Hull Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports Football

Live odds, form and stats Some prices jump off the page and HULL TO WIN at 14/5 is about as crazy as it gets. Crisis club Leicester are odds-on to beat their sixth-placed visitors, which only becomes more head-scratching with context. Foxes boss Gary Rowett said last week they would “need something special” to avoid relegation from the Championship. They promptly lost at Portsmouth to slip eight points adrift of safety, stretch their winless run to six games and leave them needing to win on Tuesday night or they will be relegated to League One just 10 years after winning the Premier League title. Hull are wobbling a little in pursuit of a play-off place but have lost only one of their past five games, the issue being the four draws. There's been plenty of encouragement with a strong performance on Saturday warranting victory over Birmingham only for a stunning late Tomoki Iwata equaliser.

The Tigers’ status as huge outsiders also means both OLI MCBURNIE and JOE GELHARDT are big prices TO SCORE ANYTIME - 14/5 and 3/1 respectively. They've scored 29 times between them this season (McBurnie 15, Gelhardt 14) and account for 43% of Hull's league goals. In a match where the Foxes may be forced to throw everyone forward late on, Hull's frontmen will hope to get plenty of space to add to their tallies.

Oxford vs Wrexham Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats In the Championship's battle for survival, for the second successive season OXFORD simply will not quit. Last term they put together a superb run under new manager Gary Rowett and ultimately stayed up quite comfortably. This season Matt Bloomfield is aiming to avoid recording back-to-back relegations after going down on the last day with Luton 12 months ago; his team and doing everything they can to make that happen. The U's have lost just two of eight (W4 D3 L2) and are unbeaten at home in that time. Really only a win will do for Bloomfield's men as they occupy the final relegation place and trail West Brom and Blackburn by five points with two games left after this one. Wrexham, meanwhile, recorded a much-needed win at home to Stoke on Saturday - just a second in six games - to remain very much in the play-off hunt. They've struggled away lately, losing at Birmingham and Watford and drawing with West Brom across their last four. I was tempted by the straight home win at 9/5 but prefer smaller stakes to OXFORD WIN & UNDER 2.5 GOALS at a general 9/2. Only one of the U's last seven matches have gone overs.