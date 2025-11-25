Best bets: Champions League tips for Wednesday November 26

Football betting tips: Champions League Liverpool vs PSV (20:00) 0.5pt Virgil van Dijk to score anytime at 15/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Ibrahima Konate to score anytime at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Eintracht Frankfurt vs Atalanta (20:00) 0.5pt Ederson to commit 2+ fouls at 2/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Liverpool vs PSV Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats This is a nice set piece mismatch. Liverpool are the best dead ball side in the Champions League, netting five times in four games and racking up an expected goals (xG) of 2.62. Opponents PSV are the worst. They have played four games, conceded three goals and an expected goals against (xGA) of 3.26. VIRGIL VAN DIJK’s netted twice in Europe this season, both of which were headers, and IBRAHIMA KONATE has one. Andy Robertson also scored from a set piece against Atletico Madrid - although he didn't know much about it - as did Alexis Mac Allister against Real Madrid.

Fittingly, Mac Allister’s brother, Kevin, scored against PSV from a set-piece - he’s a centre back. Scott McTominay also scored a brace against the Dutch side for Napoli - again, both of which headers from set-pieces. Considering the contrast of the two sides from these situations, I have a couple of bets lined up. Van Dijk is 9/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME with Betway and 15/2 with Coral and Ladbrokes, which is worth taking. Konate is 25/1 with Betway to score a header - that's worth consideration if you can get on with that firm - but I'm taking the 11/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Atalanta Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats EDERSON tops Atalanta’s charts for fouls per game. The Brazilian midfielder is averaging 2.3 per game in the Champions League and has COMMITTED 2+ FOULS in each of his three appearances this term.

At 2/1, backing him to repeat the feat for a fourth consecutive European appearance appeals in Frankfurt. The hosts are pretty average at drawing fouls but that is offset by the referee appointment because Chris Kavanagh is quick to penalise them. Kavanagh is averaging 25 fouls awarded per game in the Champions League.