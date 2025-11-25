Best bets: Champions League tips for Tuesday November 25

Football betting tips: Champions League 1pt Matt O'Riley to be carded at 15/2 (bet365) 0.5pt Matt O'Riley and Joelinton card double at 22/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Marseille vs Newcastle Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats It has to be player cards here for three key reasons: there’s an Italian referee, Marseille are involved and Newcastle are good at drawing fouls. Let's start with the man with the whistle, Maurizio Mariani, who has averaged 4.2 cards per game in the Champions League. Marseille have picked up 40 cards this season and Newcastle’s midfield trio have drawn 5.7 fouls per game in Europe.

At 15/2, MATT O’RILEY is worth a poke TO BE CARDED. The midfielder has three in 14 Ligue 1 and Champions League appearances (0.30 cards per 90) and four across 18 career appearances in Europe. Adding JOELINTON in a CARD DOUBLE at 22/1 also appeals. The Brazilian has picked up six bookings across 16 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies this season.