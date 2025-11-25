Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Joelinton

Best bets: Champions League tips for Tuesday November 25

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Football
Tue November 25, 2025 · 1h ago

Football betting tips: Champions League

1pt Matt O'Riley to be carded at 15/2 (bet365)

0.5pt Matt O'Riley and Joelinton card double at 22/1 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

pp football offer - https://media.paddypower.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17716652&lpid=53&bid=1524

Marseille vs Newcastle

It has to be player cards here for three key reasons: there’s an Italian referee, Marseille are involved and Newcastle are good at drawing fouls.

Let's start with the man with the whistle, Maurizio Mariani, who has averaged 4.2 cards per game in the Champions League.

Marseille have picked up 40 cards this season and Newcastle’s midfield trio have drawn 5.7 fouls per game in Europe.

Joelinton

At 15/2, MATT O’RILEY is worth a poke TO BE CARDED.

The midfielder has three in 14 Ligue 1 and Champions League appearances (0.30 cards per 90) and four across 18 career appearances in Europe.

Adding JOELINTON in a CARD DOUBLE at 22/1 also appeals.

The Brazilian has picked up six bookings across 16 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies this season.

Odds correct at 1205 GMT (25/11/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS