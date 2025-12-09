Best bets: Champions League tips for 9 December 2025

Football betting tips: Champions League
Kairat Almaty vs Olympiacos (15:30)
1pt A red card in the match at 4/1 (bet365, William Hill)
0.5pt Both teams to have a red card at 90/1 (William Hill)
Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt (20:00)
1pt Barcelona most cards at 3/1 (William Hill)
Kairat Almaty vs Olympiacos
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 15:30 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 3
- Live odds, form and stats
Do not get caught out by the kick-off, it is 15:30 in the afternoon.
The RED CARD MARKETS are worth flagging in this one. There is a good referee and two obliging sides, both of whom sit in the bottom four of the Champions League table.
Juan Martinez Munuera is the referee, this is his first Champions League game of the season but in the Europa League and Europa Conference League he has dished out red cards in two of his four appearances.
Across his career he has brandished 90 reds in 416 appearances which - when you do the maths - works out at almost a red card every fourth game.
The hosts have played 40 games in all competitions and have red cards in 33%. Olympiacos have been involved in two red-card Champions League games and there’s been a red card in just under a quarter of their games this season.
At 4/1, A RED CARD IN THE MATCH appeals with bet365 and William Hill as does the 90/1 about BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD with William Hill.
Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 4
- Live odds, form and stats
BARCELONA have picked up 12 yellow cards and 1one red in the Champions League this season which is right towards the top end of the scale for ill discipline.
Fittingly, opponents Eintracht Frankfurt have picked up the second fewest (5Y) so at 3/1, backing them TO GET THE MOST CARDS appeals on Tuesday.
Barca have won the card count in all bar one of their European games this term.
Odds correct at 11:45 (09/12/25)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.