Best bets: Champions League tips for 4 November 2025

Football betting tips: Champions League
20:00 - Tottenham vs Copenhagen
1.5pts Youssoufa Moukoko 1+ shot on target at 5/4 (bet365)
20:00 - Atletico Madrid vs Union St-Gilloise
2.5pts Atletico Madrid -1 handicap at 4/5 (William Hill)
1pt Atletico Madrid -2.5 Asian Handicap at 37/20 (bet365)
Tottenham vs Copenhagen
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Jake Osgathorpe
All is not well at Tottenham. Thomas Frank was left bewildered as some of his players ignored him after the defeat to Chelsea at the weekend, that loss their third in their last four winless home league games, with the team booed off after a woeful display in which they mustered just three shots in 90 minutes.
Spurs need a reaction, but even against Copenhagen, a team who have shipped goals and chances for fun in the Champions League, you simply cannot back the hosts in any guise, so bad have been their performances of late.
The visitors did tempt at 10/1, but I'll instead dip into the props market where YOUSSOUFA MOUKOKO 1+ SHOT ON TARGET rates a solid bet at 5/4 with bet635 - he's 4/6 in places.
The young German of Dortmund fame has struggled since breaking through at BVB, heading to Nice last season and now in Denmark, but he is making his mark for Copenhagen and heads to London having scored four in his last two.
He's a very accurate shooter, which is great news for us, hitting the target with 58% of his shots in all competitions this season and averaging a huge 1.73 shots on target per 90.
While the Danes are not at all solid at the back, they usually give it a good go in attack, shown by the fact they have scored twice against both Leverkusen and Dortmund in this competition, so Moukoko should get his moments here to pull the trigger against a Spurs side who are happy to sit deep under Thomas Frank.
It's worth also mentioning that Spurs have been pummelled by both Bodo/Glimt (xG: 2.52 - 1.46 TOT) and Monaco (xG: 2.45 - 0.88 TOT) without losing in their last two Champions League matches, conceding 41 shots across those two, just to put into context how bad they have been.
Odds correct at 1430 GMT (03/11/25)
Atletico Madrid vs Union St-G
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 5
- Live odds, form and stats
Jake Osgathorpe
After a good start to their first ever Champions League campaign, beating PSV 3-1, it's been downhill ever since for Union St-Gilloise, losing 4-0 in back-to-back contests to Newcastle and Inter.
Defensively, even in victory in the Netherlands, the Belgians have been a shambles, ranking as the worst defensive side in the competition and conceding 3.15 xGA per game.
That should be music to the ears of an Atletico Madrid side needing a win. They have so far lost both away games - at Liverpool and Arsenal - and thrashed Frankfurt 5-1 in their sole home game racking up 4.44 xG in the process, so this match looks like a great opportunity to get another win, and possibly a big one.
So tight is the final table that goal difference could be the difference in progressing or even seeding, so with a -1 GD through three games, we should expect Atleti to go all out here in a bid to rack up a score, so with everything discussed, backing ATLETICO -1 HANDICAP at 4/5 looks a cracking bet.
Diego Simeone's side have won all of their last six home matches, with four seeing them cover this handicap by winning by a two goal margin or more, and they warmed up for this with a 3-0 win at home to Sevilla in a game they racked up 3.53 xG.
Three of those victories have seen them win by a three goal margin, so we'll also back ATLETICO -2.5 ASIAN HANDICAP at above 2/1 and hope they really do put Union St-Gilloise to the sword in the same way Newcastle and Inter did.
It's 9/2 for those wanting to complete the ladder and back Atleti to win by four or more goals.
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (03/11/25)
