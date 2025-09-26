Best bets: Champions League tips for 30 September 2025

Football betting tips: Champions League 2pts BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals in Atletico vs Frankfurt at evens (General) 1.5pts Hugo Ekitike to score anytime in Galatasaray vs Liverpool at 6/5 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Huge Ekitike to score 2+ goals in Galatasaray vs Liverpool at 13/2 (Sky Bet) 1.5pst Harry Kane to score 2+ goals in Paphos vs Bayern at 5/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Harry Kane to score 3+ goals in Paphos vs Bayern at 10/1 (Sky Bet) More tips to follow... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Galatasaray vs Liverpool Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 BST

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Liverpool will be licking their wounds after receiving the late goal treatment, being on the wrong end of a late winner for the first time this season. While the atmosphere will be hostile in Istanbul, a trip to Galatasaray looks the perfect bounce back game, with the Turkish giants a very vulnerable defensive team - though their results perhaps mask it. Gala have kept five clean sheets in seven Super Lig games so far, but were hit for five when they played in European competition for the first time this season by Frankfurt. It wouldn't be a surprise to see a similar result here given how good Liverpool are in attack especially, even more so when Alanyaspor - who did somehow fail to score against Gala last time out - generated 2.11 xG and six big chances against the Turkish champions. Goals look the way to go, but particularly goalscorers, and HUGO EKITKIE's 6/5 price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals with the Frenchman set to come back into the side after missing the weekend's defeat due to suspension.

Hugo Ekitike will be fit and raring to go after having to sit out at the weekend

That suspension came as a result of him forgetting he was on a yellow card before taking his shirt off to celebrate a late winner in the Carabao Cup against Southampton, and I expect him to get back on the scoring train here. He's scored in five of his eight Liverpool appearances across all competitions, and he should have added a goal against Atletico Madrid in the Reds' UCL opener, being on the end of 1.19 xG in that win at Anfield. In total, since signing for Arne Slot's side he's averaged 0.80 xG per 90, and with Alexander Isak likely to be rested from the off here after playing 84 minutes at Selhurst Park, Ekitike should get the nod and will get chances. The beauty about this bet is that it's highly likely that, should Ekitike be subbed off, he'll be replaced by Isak, giving us a good chance of landing the anytime goal in the 90 minutes, and because of the super sub option, I'll throw a small dart at EKITIKE TO SCORE 2+ too at 13/2. Odds correct at 1350 BST (29/09/25)

Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 5

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Goals, goals, goals. It shouldn't be a surprise to see me tip BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS given these two teams are clashing following 5-2 and 6-4 wins at the weekend, with those results not a flash in the pan. Atletico beat city rivals Real, while Frankfurt went 6-0 up at Borussia Monchengladbach before conceding four second half goals. These two sides are fantastic going forward, but extremely leaky at the back, which is perfect for goals backers and I was surprised to se even money for BTTS and Overs.

Both sides had high-scoring opening gams in the UCL, Atleti losing 3-2 at Liverpool and Frankfurt beating Galatasaray 5-1, so with the gung-ho nature that the league phase has created with added importance on winning matches, we should expect more of the same. Diego Simeone's side have seen BTTS land in seven of their eight matches this season, and BTTS and Over cop in half of those, while all of Frankfurt's last six games have seen BTTS and Over 2.5 land and those games have averaged 6.0 goals. Odds correct at 1230 BST (29/09/25)

Paphos vs Bayern Munich Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 7

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Bayern Munich make the trip to Cyprus to take on Champions League debutants Paphos, and Vincent Kompany's Bavarians are 1/8 to win the match. Given how well they have performed so far this season, winning all eight of their matches across all competitions, scoring a whopping 30 times in the process, a big away win should be on the cards. In which case, the prices around HARRY KANE TO SCORE 2+ and 3+ GOALS have to be backed at 5/2 and 10/1. The England captain has been on absolute fire to start the season, netting 15 times in his sides' eight outings, and across those games he's averaged an eye-watering 1.51 xG per 90. That is insane.