Best bets: Champions League tips for 28 January 2026

Football betting tips: Champions League 20:00 - Athletic Club vs Sporting 2.5pts Over 2.5 goals at 4/5 (bet365) 1pt A red card in the match at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Both teams to get a red card at 45/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 20:00 - Liverpool vs Qarabag 2.5pts Both teams to score at 6/5 (General) *More bets to follow... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Athletic Club vs Sporting Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Discovery+

Live odds, form and stats James Cantrill After beating PSG in their last Champions League game, Sporting are 10th on 13 points. It means they are guaranteed a spot in the play-offs but they must fancy their chances of a top eight finish. Hosts Athletic Club are all the way down in 23rd and are clinging onto a play-off spot by the skin of their teeth. They are one of five clubs on eight points and they have a -4 goal-difference. Like Sporting, they need a result but the pressure is definitely on the Spaniards. This game should be a doozy and it is a dynamic which suits goals.

Sporting’s games have averaged 3.28 goals with six of their seven going OVER 2.5 GOALS. Opponents Athletic Club edged a five goal thriller in their last outing, and at 4/5, backing over 2.5 goals appeals here. It is also worth noting referee Felix Zwayer’s red card habit. He has dished out three reds in four Champions League appearances this season, seven in his last 11 and 29% of his 42 Champions League career appearances. Given what is at stake in this clash I think both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO GET A RED CARD are worth touts. Odds correct at 17:00 GMT (26/01/26)

Liverpool vs Qarabag Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats James Cantrill Liverpool’s spot in the knock out stage was confirmed with their win over Marseille in their penultimate league game. Their place in the top eight isn’t confirmed though, and with games against Newcastle, Manchester City and Brighton in the FA Cup on the horizon, avoiding the play-offs will be a priority.

Opponents Qarabag shouldn’t be taken lightly either. They have made a real nuisance of themselves this campaign and head into the final game on 10 points with a two point cushion and three goal advantage over Napoli in 25th. With both sides needing a result, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals at 6/5. Qarabag’s games have averaged 4.0 goals, while they have scored in two of their three away games netted at least twice in all of their home matches. The Reds conceded three at Bournemouth at the weekend, kept a clean sheet against Marseille but were breached by Burnley and League One Barnsley in the FA Cup in the two games prior. Odds correct at 17:00 GMT (26/01/26)