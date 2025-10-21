Best bets: Champions League tips for 22 October 2025

Football betting tips: Champions League Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge 2pts Bayern Munich to win and both teams to score at 5/4 (General) 0.5pt Christos Tzolis to score or assist at 11/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Chelsea vs Ajax 1pt Chelsea most booking points at 2/1 (William Hill) 0.5pt Chelsea to get a red card at 14/1 (William Hill) Monaco vs Tottenham 2pts Mohammed Kudus to commit 2+ fouls at 2/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Mohammed Kudus to commit 3+ fouls at 7/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Mohammed Kudus to commit 3+ fouls and to be carded at 18/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 6

Live odds, form and stats BAYERN MUNICH are around 1/5 to beat Club Brugge but you can get 5/4 backing them TO WIN alongside BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE, a big boost and a bet worth considering. Bayern have only kept four clean sheets in 11 games this season and I say only because they have scored 40 times across the same sample (3.6 per game), going off odds-on in all those games. In fact, Bayern have been 1/2 or shorter in 10 of their 11 games this season, they went off 3/100 in the DFB Pokal and conceded twice against Wehen Wiesbaden. In the Champions League, Vincent Kompany’s side have played two, won two, scored eight and conceded twice with this bet clicking in both games.

Club Brugge are no mugs either. They put nine past Russell Martin’s Rangers in the qualification round, scored four against Monaco in their first group game and took the lead at Atalanta in their second match. Although it’s difficult to see them beating Bayern, I do fancy them to bloody the nose of the Bavarians, which is why CHRISTOS TZOLIS is also worth a punt TO SCORE OR ASSIST at 11/4. Tzolis has had a hand in seven of his side's 18 goals in the Jupiler Pro League and scored in his last European outing. All told, he has four goals and assists in 14 Champions League appearances which is a Goals+Assists per 90 average of 0.40.

Chelsea vs Ajax Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats It is hard to ignore the obvious with CHELSEA so I won’t - they have discipline issues. The Blues have had a man sent off in four of their last five games. Robert Sanchez at Old Trafford, Trevoh Chalobah against Brighton, Joao Pedro against Benfica and Malo Gusto against Nottingham Forest. It is worth noting the last two players got their marching orders after two bookable offences but Chelsea have picked up the joint-second most cards in the Premier League this term, and got the most last season (99Y 2R).

Joao Pedro being shown a red card against Benfica

I don’t think the red glut is a consequence of Enzo Maresca’s tactics, more the lack of experience within the squad. Of the 25 players to feature in the Premier League this season, only four are 26 or over (Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Tosin Adarabioyo and Robert Sanchez). Naturally, the 14/1 for Chelsea to get a RED CARD appeals but I also think backing them to win the MOST BOOKING POINTS is worth a go at 2/1. Referee Felix Zwayer dished out a red card in the Champions League in his only appearances this season and four in seven appearances last season.

Monaco vs Tottenham Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 3

Live odds, form and stats Roy Keane was singing MOHAMMED KUDUS’s praises at the weekend for his chart topping creative numbers in the Premier League. He ranks first for assists, crosses, touches in the final third and dribbles completed, but it is actually his defensive output which interests me here. A facet of his game which perhaps flies under the radar. Kudus committed one foul against Villarreal but has averaged 2.1 tackles and 1.8 fouls per game in this English top flight. Across his last four league appearances, Kudus has been carded twice and committed 11 fouls, hitting 2+ FOULS in each of those games and five of his eight league starts in total. At 2/1 backing him to commit a couple of fouls appeals on Wednesday, as does 3+ FOULS at 7/1. There is a chance Kudus is rotated out of the starting XI here but bet365 will void all the selections if that is the case.

Given his recent cards record, I’m also going to be greedy and combine Kudus to commit 3+ FOULS and TO BE CARDED at 18/1. It's a bet that's clicked in two of his last four league appearances.