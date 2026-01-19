Best bets: Champions League tips for 21 January 2026

Football betting tips: Champions League 20:00 - Chelsea vs Pafos 1pt David Luiz 1+ shots on target at 17/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt David Luiz to score anytime at 25/1 (Betway) 0.5pt Derrick Luckassen to score anytime at 28/1 (Betway) Further tips to follow... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Chelsea vs Pafos Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 3

Live odds, form and stats Closing in on his 39th birthday and now playing for little known Cypriot club Pafos, DAVID LUIZ is back at Stamford Bridge. The eccentric, wild-haired Brazilian centre-back made almost 250 appearances for Chelsea across two spells between 2011 and 2019. It was rare a match would go by with him relatively unnoticed; I'm banking on that continuing on Wednesday night. Luiz has scored once and had three further shots on target in this season's Champions League, with all six of his attempts from inside the box.