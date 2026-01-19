Best bets: Champions League tips for 21 January 2026

Football betting tips: Champions League
20:00 - Chelsea vs Pafos
1pt David Luiz 1+ shots on target at 17/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
0.5pt David Luiz to score anytime at 25/1 (Betway)
0.5pt Derrick Luckassen to score anytime at 28/1 (Betway)
Chelsea vs Pafos
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 3
- Live odds, form and stats
Closing in on his 39th birthday and now playing for little known Cypriot club Pafos, DAVID LUIZ is back at Stamford Bridge.
The eccentric, wild-haired Brazilian centre-back made almost 250 appearances for Chelsea across two spells between 2011 and 2019. It was rare a match would go by with him relatively unnoticed; I'm banking on that continuing on Wednesday night.
Luiz has scored once and had three further shots on target in this season's Champions League, with all six of his attempts from inside the box.
His 17/4 price for 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET is generous. Several firms are offering around 4/1, with BetMGM out on their own at 7s if you're able to get on that price.
Luiz has found the net three times in 20 appearances in total this term, and with his side expected to be dominated by a Chelsea team 1/8 for victory, the bookies are willing to price him at an enormous 25/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME.
Pafos have scored four goals so far, all when faced with established opponents - two against Monaco and one against each of Bayern Munich and Villarreal.
DERRICK LUCKASSEN, Luiz's centre-back partner, bagged the winner against the latter and is 28/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME at the Bridge.
The Blues may have kept a clean sheet against Brentford at the weekend but that was their first in eight matches. They have also shown a vulnerability from set-pieces in the Premier League this season, conceding nine times from dead-ball situations (sixth most).
Arsenal punished that weakness last week when defender Ben White headed home from a corner just seven minutes into their Carabao Cup semi-final.
Odds correct at 15:15 GMT (19/01/26)
