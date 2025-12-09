Best bets: Champions League tips for 10 December 2025

Athletic Club vs PSG

Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 5

I fully expect PSG to win comfortably and was close to tipping PSG -1.0 Asian Handicap at 21/20, but we've got to take JESUS ARESO TO BE CARDED at 4/1.

Athletic Bilbao's right-back isn't the most prolific card collector, but he'll be up against PSG's tricky Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and we have a card-happy referee overseeing proceedings.

Kvaratskhelia has been fouled 1.8 times per 90 across all competitions this season and his opponent has been carded in four of his last six starts.

Areso has played just 182 minutes of Champions League action, with 78 of those coming against Newcastle's tricky winger Anthony Gordon in a game the Spaniard picked up a card in.

The referee here is Daniel Siebert and he has loved dishing out cards this season, particularly red ones. The German has averaged 4.69 cards per game but has shown six reds in 13 outings.

In five European contests, Siebert has flashed his RED CARD on four occasions, so given the referee appointment we have to chance another in this match at 11/2.

PSG's games have seen plenty of reds of late, with all of their last three Champions League contests seeing at least one red. Across all competitions there has been a red card in five of PSG's last six outings.

Bilbao aren't as red-heavy, but they are in desperation mode, sitting 28th out of 36 on just four points from five games. They enter the sixth round of fixtures just two points off the top 24 though so still have a chance, but really need a result here and that could lean into them being overzealous.

Odds correct at 17:55 (09/12/25)