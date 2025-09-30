Best bets: Champions League tips for 1 October 2025

Football betting tips: Champions League 1.5pts Under 2.5 goals in Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle (17:45) at 21/20 (General) 0.5pt No Goalscorer in Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle (17:45) at 12/1 (General) 2pts Arsenal to win to nil vs Olympiacos (20:00) at 10/11 (BetVictor, William Hill) 1pt Vanderson Campos to be carded in Monaco vs Man City (20:00) at 11/4 (bet365) 1pt Dortmund win to nil vs Athletic Bilbao (20:00) at 12/5 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Newcastle Kick-off: Wednesday, 17:45 BST

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats

Union Saint-Gilloise head coach Sebastien Pocognoli

Joe Townsend In 2018, Brighton owner and renowned pro punter Tony Bloom purchased Belgian second-tier club Royal Union Saint-Gilloise. By 2021 they were back in the top flight after a 48-year absence. Soon they'd returned to European football, forcing Bloom to become a minority shareholder to comply with multi-club ownership rules. Last season they won the Belgian title for the first time since 1935. As if the fairytale could not get any more fanciful, USG went to PSV in their opening Champions League fixture and coasted to a 3-1 win. They currently sit top of the Belgian Pro League having made an unbeaten start to the season (W7 D2) scoring 19 and conceding just four goals. In all competitions they are on a five-match winning streak. For a Newcastle team who have drawn all three of their away games 0-0 this term, and whose only wins in all competitions have come against struggling Wolves and League One club Bradford, this will be tricky. Last term, Union's domestic rivals Club Brugge proved Belgium's top flight is not to be written-off, reaching the round of 16. While I would like to get the hosts onside, they just look a touch short having coming into odds-on in the double chance market.

Instead, given the Magpies' goalscoring issues I'm happy to take NO GOALSCORER at 12/1 as well as backing UNDER 2.5 GOALS at 21/20. Scoring on the road has become a serious issue for Newcastle. In their past 10 Premier League away games they have failed to score in six and scored more than one goal just once - a 3-0 win at relegated Leicester. Odds correct at 1210 BST (30/09/25)

Arsenal vs Olympiacos Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill ARSENAL are as short as 1/7 to beat Olympiacos on Wednesday but backing them TO WIN TO NIL gives a significant boost to 10/11. The Gunners have only shipped three goals this season in eight games. Erling Haaland netted for Manchester City, Dominik Szoboszlai scored a brilliant free-kick at Anfield and Nick Woltemade nodded in for Newcastle on Sunday.

It is hard to see the visitors laying a glove on the Gunners. Olympiacos drew a blank against the 10 men of Pafos FC on matchday one in the Champions League. Despite having a man advantage for over an hour, the Greek club only managed three shots on target and had only one effort with an xG value over 0.30. Last season in the Europa League, they played Lyon, Malmo, FCSB, Porto and Bodo/Glimt away from home and scored just twice. Considering the jump up in level, it’s hard to see the visitors creating anything at the Emirates. Odds correct at 1210 BST (30/09/25)

Monaco vs Manchester City Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Jeremy Doku is on fire at the moment. He’s started four Premier League games and drawn eight fouls and three cards from his direct opponents. Matt Doherty was booked for Wolves, Kyle Walker for Burnley and Jurrien Timber for Arsenal. Against Napoli in the Champions League, the Italians right back Giovanni Di Lorenzo was shown a straight red card. It was for a last ditch tackle on Erling Haaland, not Doku, but the Scudetto winners' right midfielder Matteo Politano was carded as well. In five City matches with Doku on the pitch this season, opponent right-backs have been carded in four games. So, it is just a matter of who is going to start at right-back for Monaco on Wednesday.

VANDERSON CAMPOS and Jordan Teze have been sharing the minutes. The former definitely has the better cards record in Europe and his price is value. Without the luxury of team news, I am going to tout Vanderson TO BE CARDED with bet365. Safe in the knowledge that if he doesn't start the game, the bet will be voided, but keep your eyes peeled for team news. Odds correct at 1210 BST (30/09/25)

Dortmund vs Athletic Bilbao Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 7

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe It's amazing how one player's absence can have such a big impact on a teams results and performances. Athletic Bilbao are finding that out with Nico Williams injured. The Basque side won their first three games of the season, but since the Spanish star has been missing they have lost four of a winless five, failing to score in all of those defeats. The underlying data backs up their attacking process taking a nosedive, with the side who finished fourth in La Liga last season and reached the Europa League semi-final averaging just 0.97 xGF per game.

Nico Williams is a big miss for Bilbao

That's just not going to cut it, and it's led to Ernesto Valverde's men coming unstuck against some average sides (Alaves, Valencia). Now they head to DORTMUND to take on a good side in front of a raucous home crowd, and I think there is value in backing the hosts TO WIN TO NIL at 12/5. Bilbao's attacking issues are one thing, but it's perhaps gone under the radar how solid BVB have been defensively this season. Nico Kovac's side have won five of an unbeaten seven games across all competitions, with all of those coming with an accompanying clean sheet. Over the seven matches they have conceded just 0.99 xGA per game, showing the results and performances are aligned, and they should have too much for their Spanish visitors on Wednesday. Odds correct at 1620 BST (30/09/25)