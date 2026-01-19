Best bets: Champions League and Championship tips for 21 January 2026

Football betting tips: Champions League 17:45 - Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid 1pt Victor Osimhen to score anytime at 13/10 (bet365) 19:45 - Southampton vs Sheff Utd 1pt Patrick Bamford to score anytime at 2/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Oliver Arblaster to be carded at 4/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 20:00 - Chelsea vs Pafos 1pt David Luiz 1+ shots on target at 17/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt David Luiz to score anytime at 25/1 (Betway) 0.5pt Derrick Luckassen to score anytime at 28/1 (Betway) 20:00 - Juventus vs Benfica 1pt Richard Rios to be carded at 11/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid Kick-off: Wednesday, 17:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 10

VICTOR OSIMHEN is behind only Kylian Mbappe in the list of Champions League top goalscorers (this season). He netted the only goal of the game against Liverpool, two against Bodoe/Glimt and a hattrick at Ajax. At 13/10, Osimhen is a backable price TO SCORE ANYTIME with Atletico Madrid in town on Wednesday. The visitors are yet to keep a clean sheet in Europe, they have conceded two or more goals in each of their three away games and three or more goals in half of their fixtures. Odds correct at 16:30 GMT (20/01/26)

Southampton vs Sheffield United Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats James Cantrill Over 2.5 goals is generally priced at 8/13 at St Mary's. Southampton's matches have averaged 2.9 goals a game and Sheffield United's five since Christmas have seen 23 goals, including 5-3 and 4-3 games. With goals expected, the ANYTIME GOALSCORER market is worth a look where December's player of the month is 2/1. PATRICK BAMFORD has netted five goals in 556 minutes of Championship action and will fancy his chances against a defence with only one clean sheet in its last 11. It is also worth noting the last league meeting between these sides saw seven yellow cards and Chris Wilder's comical half time dismissal for kicking a ball into his own fans after contesting Southampton's penalty. Things could get tasty on the South Coast.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was sent off after kicking a ball in frustration at a fan just before half-time 🚨 pic.twitter.com/G62QKmlSjO — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 30, 2025

Thomas Kirk has the whistle, he has averaged 4.31 cards per game in the Championship this season and given at least six cards in each of his last three games. At 4/1, OLIVER ARBLASTER is worth a punt TO BE CARDED. Since returning from injury, he hasn't picked up a booking but has a career cards per 90 average of 0.26 so he is smidge too big on Wednesday. Arblaster will also be partially responsible for Leo Scienza and he draws 3.2 fouls a game. Odds correct at 16:30 GMT (20/01/26)

Chelsea vs Pafos Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 3

Live odds, form and stats Joe Townsend Closing in on his 39th birthday and now playing for little known Cypriot club Pafos, DAVID LUIZ is back at Stamford Bridge. The eccentric, wild-haired Brazilian centre-back made almost 250 appearances for Chelsea across two spells between 2011 and 2019. It was rare a match would go by with him relatively unnoticed; I'm banking on that continuing on Wednesday night. Luiz has scored once and had three further shots on target in this season's Champions League, with all six of his attempts from inside the box.

His 17/4 price for 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET is generous. Several firms are offering around 4/1, with BetMGM out on their own at 7s if you're able to get on that price. Luiz has found the net three times in 20 appearances in total this term, and with his side expected to be dominated by a Chelsea team 1/8 for victory, the bookies are willing to price him at an enormous 25/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME. Pafos have scored four goals so far, all when faced with established opponents - two against Monaco and one against each of Bayern Munich and Villarreal. DERRICK LUCKASSEN, Luiz's centre-back partner, bagged the winner against the latter and is 28/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME at the Bridge. The Blues may have kept a clean sheet against Brentford at the weekend but that was their first in eight matches. They have also shown a vulnerability from set-pieces in the Premier League this season, conceding nine times from dead-ball situations (sixth most). Arsenal punished that weakness last week when defender Ben White headed home from a corner just seven minutes into their Carabao Cup semi-final. Odds correct at 15:15 GMT (19/01/26)