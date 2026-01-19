Best bets: Champions League and Championship tips for 20 January 2026

Football betting tips: Champions League & EFL
17:45 - Bodo/Glimt vs Man City
1.5pts Kasper Hogh 1+ shot on target at 6/4 (bet365)
19:45 - West Brom vs Norwich
1pt Norwich win (Draw No Bet) at 2/1 (General)
20:00 - Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen
0.5pt Alejandro Grimaldo to be carded at 6/1 (Betvictor)
20:00 - Villarreal vs Ajax
2pts Kasper Dolberg 2+ fouls committed at 11/10 (bet365)
Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 17:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 2
Jake Osgathorpe
Bodo/Glimt have goals in them, especially on their plastic pitch in Norway which is in the arctic circle. Visiting Manchester City, reeling from derby-day defeat, will have to deal with the change in playing surface and sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday, as well as a continuing defensive personnel crisis.
Pep Guardiola is still without Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and John Stones at the back, while new signing Antoine Semenyo is ineligible just yet, Bernardo Silva is suspended and Nico Gonzalez and Matheus Nunes are questionable through injuries.
The hosts should have some joy in attack then, and Bodo striker KASPER HOGH looks overpriced at 6/4 to have 1+ SHOT ON TARGET.
He's yet to score in the Champions League this season but that's not because he's not getting chances, with the Norwegian striker on the end of 2.85 xG at an average of 0.57 per 90.
Hogh has taken 1.00 shots on target per 90 in this competition, and 1.57 per 90 in the 2025 Eliteserien, so can test City's stopper here.
He's only 23/10 to score anytime which is not a big enough jump from the shot on target price to take instead, as not only has he been a tad wasteful in the Champions League, but the Norwegian side haven't played a competitive game since December, so he could be a tad rusty in finishing too.
West Brom vs Norwich
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports+
Joe Townsend
It was a dramatic but ultimately underwhelming start to life as West Brom boss for Eric Ramsey on Friday, as his side fought back from 2-0 down at home to Middlesbrough only to lose in stoppage time.
Before Isaac Price's 75th-minute free-kick Albion had showed few encouraging signs, appearing to struggle with a new formation (3-4-3 / 5-4-1) that saw Ramsey shoehorning several players into awkward, unfamiliar positions.
Although Boro required a Charlie Taylor own goal to go ahead initially, it was all too easy for Kim Hellberg's side for the majority of the match, with them more than deserving of the away win.
NORWICH will arrive at The Hawthorns in high spirits as their improvement under Philippe Clement (W5 D3 L4) continued on Saturday, ending Wrexham's four-match winning and 10-game unbeaten home runs.
They're now within a point of escaping the Championship relegation zone and will be just a point behind Tuesday's opponents should they WIN.
It must be acknowledged that West Brom remain a decent enough home team (W6 D4 L3) but even under former boss Liam Manning Norwich's best results this season have come on their travels, with 17 of their 27 points collected away from Carrow Road.
They are drawn two, won two over their last four, and at 2/1 DRAW NO BET they should be backed to continue that form against the odds-on Baggies.
Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 7
James Cantrill
Four points and eight places separate these two. Olympiacos are still within striking distance of the top 24 and Bayer Leverkusen still have a slim chance of finishing in the top eight.
So, this could be a bit of a ding-dong.
The hosts have averaged 1.83 cards a game, the visitors average two and with a good referee, there could be a few flashed on Tuesday.
Italian referee Maurizio Mariani has the whistle and he has averaged 4.5 cards per game in the Champions League across his career, dishing out 15Y and 1R cards in three games this term.
At 6/1 ALEJANDRO GRIMALDO’s price TO BE CARDED appeals.
He has picked up four cards in 19 appearances this season and will be opposing Gelson Martins for Olympiacos who has drawn 2.6 fouls per game and one card in the Champions League this season.
Villarreal vs Ajax
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 6
Jake Osgathorpe
It's second-bottom versus third bottom as Villarreal meet Ajax at La Ceramica on Tuesday, and while neither team can make the top 24, there is still a whole lot of money to play for, with a victory worth €2.1 million in the league phase.
Expect both sides to be at it here, and at the prices we'll take Ajax striker KASPER DOLBERG TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS.
Since moving back to the club that produced him, he's averaged a huge 2.45 fouls per 90, with this bet landing in four of his six starts across all competitions.
At 11/10, he's worth backing to rack up a tally once again.
Odds correct at 11:40 GMT (19/01/26)
