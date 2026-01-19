Best bets: Champions League and Championship tips for 20 January 2026

Football betting tips: Champions League & EFL 17:45 - Bodo/Glimt vs Man City 1.5pts Kasper Hogh 1+ shot on target at 6/4 (bet365) 19:45 - West Brom vs Norwich 1pt Norwich win (Draw No Bet) at 2/1 (General) 20:00 - Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen 0.5pt Alejandro Grimaldo to be carded at 6/1 (Betvictor) 20:00 - Villarreal vs Ajax 2pts Kasper Dolberg 2+ fouls committed at 11/10 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Hogh has taken 1.00 shots on target per 90 in this competition, and 1.57 per 90 in the 2025 Eliteserien, so can test City's stopper here. He's only 23/10 to score anytime which is not a big enough jump from the shot on target price to take instead, as not only has he been a tad wasteful in the Champions League, but the Norwegian side haven't played a competitive game since December, so he could be a tad rusty in finishing too.

West Brom vs Norwich Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Joe Townsend It was a dramatic but ultimately underwhelming start to life as West Brom boss for Eric Ramsey on Friday, as his side fought back from 2-0 down at home to Middlesbrough only to lose in stoppage time. Before Isaac Price's 75th-minute free-kick Albion had showed few encouraging signs, appearing to struggle with a new formation (3-4-3 / 5-4-1) that saw Ramsey shoehorning several players into awkward, unfamiliar positions. Although Boro required a Charlie Taylor own goal to go ahead initially, it was all too easy for Kim Hellberg's side for the majority of the match, with them more than deserving of the away win.

NORWICH will arrive at The Hawthorns in high spirits as their improvement under Philippe Clement (W5 D3 L4) continued on Saturday, ending Wrexham's four-match winning and 10-game unbeaten home runs. They're now within a point of escaping the Championship relegation zone and will be just a point behind Tuesday's opponents should they WIN. It must be acknowledged that West Brom remain a decent enough home team (W6 D4 L3) but even under former boss Liam Manning Norwich's best results this season have come on their travels, with 17 of their 27 points collected away from Carrow Road. They are drawn two, won two over their last four, and at 2/1 DRAW NO BET they should be backed to continue that form against the odds-on Baggies.

Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 7

Live odds, form and stats James Cantrill

Four points and eight places separate these two. Olympiacos are still within striking distance of the top 24 and Bayer Leverkusen still have a slim chance of finishing in the top eight. So, this could be a bit of a ding-dong. The hosts have averaged 1.83 cards a game, the visitors average two and with a good referee, there could be a few flashed on Tuesday. Italian referee Maurizio Mariani has the whistle and he has averaged 4.5 cards per game in the Champions League across his career, dishing out 15Y and 1R cards in three games this term. At 6/1 ALEJANDRO GRIMALDO’s price TO BE CARDED appeals. He has picked up four cards in 19 appearances this season and will be opposing Gelson Martins for Olympiacos who has drawn 2.6 fouls per game and one card in the Champions League this season.