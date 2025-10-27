Best bets: Carabao Cup tips for October 28 2025

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup
17:30 - Lecce vs Napoli
1pt Kialonda Gaspar to be carded at 11/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
19:45 - Mansfield vs Plymouth
2pts Mansfield to win at 5/4 (General)
19:45 - Grimsby vs Brentford
2pts Charles Vernam 1+ shots on target at 10/11 (William Hill)
20:00 - Wycombe vs Fulham
1pt Kevin Macedo to score anytime at 12/5 (Betway)
0.5pt Kevin to score 2+ goals at 16/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Kevin to score a hat-trick at 125/1 (Paddy Power)
Lecce vs Napoli
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 17:30 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
KIALONDA GASPAR’s price TO BE CARDED appeals at 9/2 in Serie A.
Based on his career cards per 90 average (0.23), I was expecting his card price to be closer to 3/1 on Tuesday evening, so, I’d take the 4/1 available with bet365 but not the 5/2 on offer with some firms.
He has four cards in twice as many league appearances this season, which obviously bodes well, as does the referee appointment.
Giuseppe Collu has dished out 4.8 cards per game in Italy’s top flight, including 14 across his last three.
Napoli’s opponents have also seen at least one of their centre backs booked in four of eight league games.
Mansfield vs Plymouth
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports+
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
MANSFIELD’s price TO WIN against Plymouth seems a relatively straight forward tout.
An age old battle between an inform side and an out of form one, a good home team against a bad travellers, an experienced manager against a bit of a rookie.
The hosts are unbeaten in four and have not lost at Field Mill since their first home league game against Doncaster (W3 D2 L1).
Plymouth are without a win in three domestically, have only won one in their last four and have lost four of their six on the road.
At the prices available, siding with Nigel Clough’s side appeals on Tuesday and that is without considering the visitors injury issues.
Grimsby vs Brentford
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports+
Tom Carnduff
While followers of English football will be well aware of Grimsby Town, the victory over Manchester United in the second round certainly put the club on the global map.
Dave Artell's men gave up a 2-0 lead but won 12-11 in a dramatic penalty shootout. The days which followed saw them as the only club being talked about.
So much so that Manchester United 'fans' who have never stepped foot in Old Trafford and never will still use screenshots of certain social posts on Twitter dot com to 'mock' any League Two defeat for the Mariners.
Seeing off struggling Sheffield Wednesday in the previous round has rewarded them with another Premier League opponent. Keith Andrews' Brentford are certainly surpassing early expectations in the top-flight.
For the home side, this will be a very tough test but one they will fancy themselves in given the campaign they've seen so far.
The one player worth targeting is CHARLES VERNAM, with his 5/6 price for 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET certainly eye-catching given his attacking output so far.
The winger leads the way for total league shots (43) in this Grimsby side by some distance (Jaze Kabia is next-best with 24) while his 16 efforts on target are also the most of any Mariner.
It's no surprise therefore to see Vernam sitting on five goals at this point. Six of his 13 League Two starts have also delivered at least four shots.
He also found the net from his two shots in 64 minutes of the win over Manchester United - the victory at Hillsborough delivering three shots across 78 minutes.
Considering that Vernam's established himself as Grimsby's main attacking threat this season, the prices available for just one effort to trouble the goalkeeper make it the best bet in this one.
Wycombe vs Fulham
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports+
Joe Townsend
KEVIN MACEDO hasn't quite got going since joining Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk for £35m in the summer, with the shoulder injury he suffered in his only start to date - victory over Cambridge in the previous round of this competition - playing a significant part in that.
Now fit and available again, and having impressed off the bench at Newcastle in the Premier League at the weekend, a trip to League One side Wycombe could be just the opportunity for the Brazilian to get his Fulham career up and running.
In his final four starts for Shakhtar, all coming in Europa League and Conference League qualifying matches, Kevin scored five and assisted two goals, including a brace away at Besiktas. Going back a little further, he ended his time with the Ukrainian club by finding the net 13 times in final 25 appearances.
He looks worth backing TO SCORE ANYTIME at 12/5.
I'm also happy to take a big swing on him TO SCORE A BRACE with Sky Bet at 16/1 and an even bigger swing on him TO SCORE A HAT-TRICK at an enormous 125/1 with Paddy Power, capitalising on both these firms' using 'Super Sub', meaning our bet will rollover to whoever Kevin is replaced by should he be substituted.
Odds correct at 1640 GMT (27/10/25)
