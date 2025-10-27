Best bets: Carabao Cup tips for October 28 2025

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 17:30 - Lecce vs Napoli 1pt Kialonda Gaspar to be carded at 11/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 19:45 - Mansfield vs Plymouth 2pts Mansfield to win at 5/4 (General) 19:45 - Grimsby vs Brentford 2pts Charles Vernam 1+ shots on target at 10/11 (William Hill) 20:00 - Wycombe vs Fulham 1pt Kevin Macedo to score anytime at 12/5 (Betway) 0.5pt Kevin to score 2+ goals at 16/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Kevin to score a hat-trick at 125/1 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Lecce vs Napoli Kick-off: Tuesday, 17:30 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill KIALONDA GASPAR’s price TO BE CARDED appeals at 9/2 in Serie A. Based on his career cards per 90 average (0.23), I was expecting his card price to be closer to 3/1 on Tuesday evening, so, I’d take the 4/1 available with bet365 but not the 5/2 on offer with some firms.

He has four cards in twice as many league appearances this season, which obviously bodes well, as does the referee appointment. Giuseppe Collu has dished out 4.8 cards per game in Italy’s top flight, including 14 across his last three. Napoli’s opponents have also seen at least one of their centre backs booked in four of eight league games.

Mansfield vs Plymouth Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill MANSFIELD’s price TO WIN against Plymouth seems a relatively straight forward tout. An age old battle between an inform side and an out of form one, a good home team against a bad travellers, an experienced manager against a bit of a rookie. The hosts are unbeaten in four and have not lost at Field Mill since their first home league game against Doncaster (W3 D2 L1).

🗣️ TC on squad for Mansfield: "Matty Sorinola is suspended, Alex Mitchell is having some time away for personal reasons, Ayman Benarous has suffered a freak training injury, and Joe Edwards and Bradley Ibrahim are doubts for tomorrow." — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) October 27, 2025

Plymouth are without a win in three domestically, have only won one in their last four and have lost four of their six on the road. At the prices available, siding with Nigel Clough’s side appeals on Tuesday and that is without considering the visitors injury issues.

Grimsby vs Brentford Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Tom Carnduff While followers of English football will be well aware of Grimsby Town, the victory over Manchester United in the second round certainly put the club on the global map. Dave Artell's men gave up a 2-0 lead but won 12-11 in a dramatic penalty shootout. The days which followed saw them as the only club being talked about. So much so that Manchester United 'fans' who have never stepped foot in Old Trafford and never will still use screenshots of certain social posts on Twitter dot com to 'mock' any League Two defeat for the Mariners. Seeing off struggling Sheffield Wednesday in the previous round has rewarded them with another Premier League opponent. Keith Andrews' Brentford are certainly surpassing early expectations in the top-flight. For the home side, this will be a very tough test but one they will fancy themselves in given the campaign they've seen so far. The one player worth targeting is CHARLES VERNAM, with his 5/6 price for 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET certainly eye-catching given his attacking output so far.

The winger leads the way for total league shots (43) in this Grimsby side by some distance (Jaze Kabia is next-best with 24) while his 16 efforts on target are also the most of any Mariner. It's no surprise therefore to see Vernam sitting on five goals at this point. Six of his 13 League Two starts have also delivered at least four shots. He also found the net from his two shots in 64 minutes of the win over Manchester United - the victory at Hillsborough delivering three shots across 78 minutes. Considering that Vernam's established himself as Grimsby's main attacking threat this season, the prices available for just one effort to trouble the goalkeeper make it the best bet in this one.

Wycombe vs Fulham Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats