Best bets: Carabao Cup tips for 26 August 2025

Birmingham vs Port Vale Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Birmingham have had a dream start to life in the Championship, winning two of an unbeaten three, while also adding a victory over Sheffield United in this competition. The Blues have been mightily impressive, and should advance here, but will likely rotate a bit as they did against the Blades. On that occasion, TOMMY DOYLE started in the number 10 position and looked extremely dangerous, so against League One opposition we'll back him TO SCORE ANYTIME. Doyle has struggled for game time since impressing at Sheffield United way back in 22/23, when he averaged 2.13 shots and 0.78 shots on target per 90. In his recent seasons at Wolves he's averaged over 1.2 shots per 90 in extremely limited minutes, so looks worth chancing in a game where the hosts should win comfortably. Odds correct at 2030 BST (25/08/25)

Bournemouth vs Brentford Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Personnel changes will be the name of the game as two Premier League sides clash in round 2, and that means KEANE LEWIS-POTTER is overpriced TO SCORE ANYTIME. The Englishman should get the nod on Tuesday with Brentford boss Kieth Andrews rotating some of his starters, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him deployed on the right-wing again, just as he was on opening weekend. In that game at Nottingham Forest , he took two shots in his 69 minutes, and looked dangerous, getting into some good areas. He's worth chancing at 6/1 to find the net in a game where goals should flow due to the amount of changes for both sides. I'd recommend taking this bet with bet365, as not only are they joint-top price, but their 'Sub on Play on' offer is a huge boost for this bet. Odds correct at 2000 BST (25/08/25)

Bromley vs Wycombe Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe The giant killers of the last round, BROMLEY, have been dangled at an attractive price to WIN again in round two, this time against League One Wycombe. Andy Woodman's side eliminated Championship outfit Ipswich in the last round on penalties, and remain unbeaten across all competitions. They are a very tough nut to crack, and the impressive thing about their unbeaten run is that they have won the xG battle in all bar one game. Bromley face a beleaguered Wycombe on Tuesday whose only win of the season came in the first round of this competition. Mike Dodds' reign has been a miserable one, and the Chairboys are winless in their last 10 league outings and sit in the relegation zone in the third tier. This looks a great opportunity to get an underdog on board against a side low on confidence. Odds correct at 2000 BST (25/08/25)

Swansea vs Plymouth Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Goals seem the most sensible way in for this clash with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE priced at 8/11. Swansea have netted in each of their last three games which includes their first round Carabao Cup game with Crawley The Swans won 3-1 with the League Two opponents pulling one back 15 minutes from time. The angle is more about their opponents Plymouth. Tom Cleverley’s side kept their first clean sheet of the season at Blackpool on Saturday, half of their games have seen four goals or more which includes their 3-2 victory over QPR in the last round. Odds correct at 1245 BST (25/08/25)