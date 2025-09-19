Best bets: Bundesliga, La Liga & Ligue 1 tips for 21 September 2025

Football betting tips: Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 Sunday 18:30 1.5pt Serhou Guirassy to commit 1+ fouls in Dortmund vs Wolfsburg at 11/10 (bet365) 0.5pt Guirassy to commit 2+ fouls at 11/2 (bet365) Sunday 19:45 0.5pt A red card in the match in Marseille vs PSG at 9/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Both teams to have a red card in Marseille vs PSG at 70/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Sunday 20:00 2pts Barcelona to win to nil vs Getafe at 19/20 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Kick-off: Sunday, 18:30 BST

TV: Amazon Prime

Live odds, form and stats Don’t dwell on what I am sure was an underwhelming Super Sunday, there’s money to be had on the continent. First stop: Dortmund. Three games into the season and Niko Kovac’s side are already trying to hang on to Bayern Munich’s coattails. Dortmund are yet to lose in the Bundesliga but they are one of three clubs on seven points, two behind the leaders. Domestically, they squandered a two goal advantage at St Pauli on matchday one, conceding twice in a calamitous final four minutes. The same thing happened in the Champions League on Tuesday night where it looked like Dortmund were heading for an impressive 4-2 win over Juventus, then, they conceded twice in injury time to draw the game. To Dortmund’s credit, they won both their games in between against Union Berlin and Heidenheim to nil. With a 3-3 and a 4-4 already on the roster this campaign, I’d be leaning towards goals at Westfalenstadion. The issue is, over 2.5 goals is priced at 4/9. Yuck. No problem, what about a goalscorer and who is more likely then the hosts frontman SERHOU GUIRASSY? He already has four league goals this season but he is as short as 4/7 with some firms to score anytime. Yuck.

This is where I stumbled across a couple of bets worth sharing. Guirassy has committed at least one foul in each of his three league appearances this season (1/1/2), he didn’t commit any in Europe in midweek but committed six in five starts at the Club World Cup in the summer (0/2/0/3/1). The frontman is 11/10 TO COMMIT 1+ FOULS and 11/2 TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS.

Marseille vs PSG Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV: Amazon Prime

Live odds, form and stats Ligue 1 has been great for RED CARDS this season. Last weekend there were six across the nine games, and we have seen two in the last three Le Classique's, contested between Marseille and PSG. Marseille have played five times this campaign and four of their fixtures have seen reds, none of PSG’s games have had them yet but Les Parisians did have three players sent off at the Club World Cup. Now for the best bit. Referee Jerome Brisard has sent four players for an early bath in four appearances this season. In Ligue 1, he sent two Rennes players off in their 4-0 defeat at Lorient and last season he gave reds in five of the 18 games he took charge of. Backing both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD are the bets.

Barcelona vs Getafe Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 BST

TV: Premier Sports 1

Last season against the big three in La Liga (Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid), Getafe went W1 D1 L4, and all four of those defeats came to nil. It is worth noting, Sunday’s visitors are a notoriously stubborn foe and have made life difficult for BARCELONA recently with half of the last six clashes ending as draws. On their own patch though, Barca have won each of their last three games against Getafe without conceding. At 19/20, backing the hosts TO WIN TO NIL is the bet. Barca are generally 2/9 to win the game so getting them onside this way gets us a significant boost. Whilst Hansi Flick’s side are expected to get the job done, they might not be firing on all cylinders after a big Champions League clash at St James’ Park on Thursday which lends itself to a tight encounter.