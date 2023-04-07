Inter head to Lisbon to face Benfica in the first leg of this Champions League quarter-final tie. Liam Kelly has two best bets for the game.

Football betting tips: Champions League 1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at 9/10 (BetVictor, SpreadEx, Parimatch) 1pt Under 1.5 Goals at 21/10 (Unibet)

In what is the weakest of the Champions League quarter-final match-ups, Benfica hosting Inter has a good chance of being one of the least entertaining games, too. Both sides enter the fixture with underwhelming recent results after all. Benfica scraped past Rio Ave before losing 2-1 to Porto last time out — a fairly dull rivalry game judging by the lack of chances created (xG: BEN 0.50 - 0.44 POR). Inter, meanwhile, have gained just one point from their last four Serie A matches, languishing in fifth place in the table as a result.

Simone Inzaghi's side have been defensively solid throughout, however, averaging 0.71 expected goals against (xGA) across their last 10 league fixtures. Granted, results have gone against them recently, but, with similar levels of performance, there is reason to believe they can remain stout at the back in what is Inter's biggest game of the season thus far. Therefore, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' looks a value play at a price 9/10 in places.

Only one goal was scored over two legs in Inter's Round of 16 tie with Porto, and the opener of knockout rounds is often a nervy affair. Benfica have proven to be better than Porto over the course of the Portuguese league season, leading by seven points and allowing just 16 goals in 27 matches. Their underlying numbers are even better than that, allowing an average of 0.58 xGA per game in an excellent Primeira Liga campaign. With that in mind, adding UNDER 1.5 GOALS to the staking plan makes sense.

