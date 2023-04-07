Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Benfica's Joao Mario

Benfica v Inter Milan tips: Champions League League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
15:30 · MON April 10, 2023

Inter head to Lisbon to face Benfica in the first leg of this Champions League quarter-final tie. Liam Kelly has two best bets for the game.

Football betting tips: Champions League

1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at 9/10 (BetVictor, SpreadEx, Parimatch)

1pt Under 1.5 Goals at 21/10 (Unibet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Latest Sky Bet offer - https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-5-get-20?sba_promo=ACQB5G20&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B5G20

In what is the weakest of the Champions League quarter-final match-ups, Benfica hosting Inter has a good chance of being one of the least entertaining games, too.

Both sides enter the fixture with underwhelming recent results after all.

Benfica scraped past Rio Ave before losing 2-1 to Porto last time out — a fairly dull rivalry game judging by the lack of chances created (xG: BEN 0.50 - 0.44 POR).

Inter, meanwhile, have gained just one point from their last four Serie A matches, languishing in fifth place in the table as a result.

Inter's last 10 Serie A matches

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Benfica 11/10 | Draw 9/4 | Inter 13/5

Simone Inzaghi's side have been defensively solid throughout, however, averaging 0.71 expected goals against (xGA) across their last 10 league fixtures.

Granted, results have gone against them recently, but, with similar levels of performance, there is reason to believe they can remain stout at the back in what is Inter's biggest game of the season thus far.

Therefore, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' looks a value play at a price 9/10 in places.

Only one goal was scored over two legs in Inter's Round of 16 tie with Porto, and the opener of knockout rounds is often a nervy affair.

Benfica have proven to be better than Porto over the course of the Portuguese league season, leading by seven points and allowing just 16 goals in 27 matches.

Their underlying numbers are even better than that, allowing an average of 0.58 xGA per game in an excellent Primeira Liga campaign.

With that in mind, adding UNDER 1.5 GOALS to the staking plan makes sense.

Benfica v Inter best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Both Teams to Score 'No' at 9/10 (BetVictor, SpreadEx, Parimatch)
  • 1pt Under 1.5 Goals at 21/10 (Unibet)

Score prediction: Benfica 1-0 Inter (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1230 BST (10/04/23)

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel
ALSO READ: Our 'to qualify' bets from across the Champions League quarter finals

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS