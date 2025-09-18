Benfica appoint Jose Mourinho as manager

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss was sacked by Fenerbahce last month, ironically after losing to Benfica in a Champions League play-off tie.

It marks a return to Estadio da Luz a full 25 years on from Mourinho starting his managerial career with a brief three-month spell in charge.

Among his various roles the 62-year-old has since coached Porto and Inter Milan to Champions League and domestic success, as well as winning titles with Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Benfica sacked former Wolves manager Bruno Lage this week after a shock defeat by Azerbaijan minnows Qarabag in their opening Champions League fixture.