Benfica celebrate during victory over Barcelona
Benfica celebrate during victory over Barcelona

Benfica 3-0 Barcelona: Ronald Koeman's side suffer another Champions League defeat

By Sporting Life
22:25 · WED September 29, 2021

Barcelona have made their worst start to a Champions League campaign ever after a chastening 3-0 defeat at Benfica.

The Portuguese side dealt a further blow to Ronald Koeman, with Barcelona slumping to their second successive defeat in the competition as they also finished the match with 10 men.

Darwin Nunez netted in the third minute and capped off his side’s scoring with a penalty in the 79th, with Rafa Silva striking in between. Eric Garcia was sent off late on.

The defeat means Barcelona are under pressure to avoid missing out on the knockout stage for the first time since the 2003-04 season when they did not feature in the competition at all.

