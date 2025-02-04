Ben Chilwell: Crystal Palace sign Chelsea defender on loan

The 28-year-old left-back was not included in the Blues' 25-man Premier League squad at the end of the summer transfer window.

He has not played a single minute in the top flight this term with his sole appearance in all competitions as a substitute against Barrow in the Carabao Cup third round in September.

Chilwell was named in Gareth Southgate's provisional squad for Euro 2024 but did not make the final cut, and won the most recent of his 21 caps in March of last year.