Ben Chilwell: Crystal Palace sign Chelsea defender on loan

Ben Chilwell has joined Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old left-back was not included in the Blues' 25-man Premier League squad at the end of the summer transfer window.
He has not played a single minute in the top flight this term with his sole appearance in all competitions as a substitute against Barrow in the Carabao Cup third round in September.
Chilwell was named in Gareth Southgate's provisional squad for Euro 2024 but did not make the final cut, and won the most recent of his 21 caps in March of last year.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.