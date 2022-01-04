Ben Brereton Diaz - The young Chilean forward born in Stoke-on-Trent - is attracting the attention of Premier League sides and clubs across Europe. With 20 league goals, it’s clear to see why.

In June 2021 he made his debut for Chile. He qualifies for them through the nationality of his mother Andrea who was born in Concepción. His call up came after a group of fans playing Football Manager noticed he had dual nationality and quickly started a social media campaign. This was picked up by the international media. Since then, his profile has continued to rise, much like his form.

How good is Ben Brereton Díaz? At just 22 years of age, he’s notched 37 league goals from 157 appearances. This may not seem the best on the face of it. However, given 20 of those 37 goals have come this season from just 24 appearances, it is quite the scoring record. Blackburn currently sit in 2nd place in the Sky Bet Championship. Many of their players are having a fantastic season, but he’s arguably been their best given he’s scored 46.5% of his side’s goals. Brereton Díaz has always been highly regarded from his time at Stoke City as a youth, and at Nottingham Forest where he got his breakthrough. Now after some settled years at Blackburn, he’s beginning to kick on and is ready for the next move in his career. What does Brereton Díaz have to offer? Brereton Díaz can play through the middle, but often comes off the left as an inverted winger. He’s an energetic forward that is comfortable in numerous roles. First of all, he’s developed the ability to score goals consistently. With a total xG of 17.2 and 20 goals scored this season, he’s performing at +2.8 goals better than expected. This highlights his finishing ability. As does his goal conversion rate of 28.57% which ranks him in the 90th percentile of strikers in the league. He’s also a high volume dribbler with 5.14 per 90, and engages in 12.72 offensive duels per 90, meaning he likes to get on the ball and get at players. This is unusual for a forward. Again here he ranks as one of the best in the league for volume of dribbles and offensive duels.

With 2.81 shots per 90, and a 52.86% shot on target rate, the forward likes to shoot and test the keeper. Similarly, he tests the opposition’s defence with his ability on the ball as he wins 1.6 fouls per 90. These are all attributes possible suitors want to see. Despite all of these positives, Brereton Díaz still has room for improvement; specifically with his aerial ability. At 6ft 1”, the forward only wins 13.64% of his aerial duels. This is something to work on. Who should sign him? Well, numerous clubs have been linked. These include: Newcastle, Brighton, Leeds, West Ham and even Sevilla. Ultimately, the Premier Leagues will likely be of interest to the Chilean forward. With all four sides listed above needing reinforcements in the final third. Newcastle have got the money and need a forward player to take the pressure off Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin. Combined they’ve scored 10 of their side’s 19 goals. No other player in their side has scored more than one goal this season outside of Wilson and Saint-Maximin. Also, excluding their two biggest threats, there are just two players: Lascelles (1.39 xG) and Joelinton (1.28 xG), who have accumulated more than 1 xG in total this season. This seems pretty unsustainable for a side in a relegation battle.

Ben Brereton Diaz: To sign for before 3rd February (via Sky Bet) Brighton - 5/1

Newcastle - 8/1

Leeds - 16/1

Sevilla - 16/1 Click here for more Odds correct at 0930 GMT (04/01/22)

They need a forward who has good energy, is mobile, and ultimately scores goals- all of which Brereton Díaz can do. He’s a player who can play from the left or through the middle, and give Eddie Howe more options in the final third. This will be vital given Saint-Maximin and Wilson’s injury records. Furthermore, Eddie Howe isn’t afraid to use young players and help them develop. Brighton have another manager who is happy to give younger players the platform to improve and develop. Potter has deployed different systems with 3-4-2-1, 4-2-3-1 and 4-4-2 to just name a few. He’s tactically flexible, much like Brereton Díaz. He would suit Brighton for multiple reasons. Firstly, he would fit all of the different systems Brighton could deploy. Secondly, Brighton are currently underperforming by 4.3 xG from chances they have created this season. Brereton Díaz would be able to help bridge that gap if he could translate his finishing ability at Blackburn to Brighton. He would be another option for a side who rely on goals from Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard, and the occasional substitute appearance from Welbeck and Mac Allister.

However, I have doubts about a move to Brighton. He has a similar style play to Leandro Trossard, who also offers good energy and likes to come inside from the left channel into central areas. I’m also not sure Brighton would be prepared to pay the significant fee needed to buy him, particularly as he has 6 months left on his contract at Blackburn (although Blackburn do have the option for a further year). I also have similar doubts about a potential move to Leeds. Whilst they have been willing to sign players for bigger fees, these have typically been summer transfers. Leeds also look for players who demonstrate they can play the high intensity football that Bielsa demands. I feel it would take a longer period of time for Brereton Díaz to adapt to this. I don’t feel West Ham would be the right destination either for the forward. They already have a fair few forward options and he would potentially find starting minutes limited with them needing more squad depth to support the likes of Antonio. You have to feel he could well move on from Blackburn this January should they receive the right fee. With 6 months left on his contract, and the potential for another year (should the club exercise their option) Blackburn will be wanting to make a nice profit on their £7m investment.