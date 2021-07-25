Arsenal transfer news: Hector Bellerin next club odds; Inter Milan 1/5

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is now a heavy odds-on to join Serie A champions Inter Milan before the end of the transfer window.
Bellerin, 26, has won three FA Cups during a decade in north London, amassing 239 appearances.
But he has struggled through injuries in recent years, and has not been a certain starter since Mikel Arteta's appointment as Arsenal boss in December 2019, starting just 55 Premier League matches over the past three seasons.
Inter are on the look-out for a new right-back after Morocco's Achraf Hakimi was sold to Paris Saint-Germain for €60m.
Odds correct at 19:00 BST (25/07/21)
Should Bellerin depart north London - Sky Bet have him priced at 1/5 for a move to Milan - it will leave the Gunners with Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares and Ainsley Maitland-Niles as options to play right-back or right-wing-back.
Arsenal are expected to complete the signing of Ben White from Brighton this week, with his £50m transfer due to be completed once his medical takes place on Wednesday.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.