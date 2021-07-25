Arsenal transfer news: Hector Bellerin next club odds; Inter Milan 1/5

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is now a heavy odds-on to join Serie A champions Inter Milan before the end of the transfer window.

Bellerin, 26, has won three FA Cups during a decade in north London, amassing 239 appearances. But he has struggled through injuries in recent years, and has not been a certain starter since Mikel Arteta's appointment as Arsenal boss in December 2019, starting just 55 Premier League matches over the past three seasons. Inter are on the look-out for a new right-back after Morocco's Achraf Hakimi was sold to Paris Saint-Germain for €60m.

Hector Bellerin next club odds (via Sky Bet) Inter Milan - 1/5

Atletico Madrid - 7/1

Real Betis, Villarreal - 18/1

Barcelona, PSG, Sevilla - 22/1 Odds correct at 19:00 BST (25/07/21)

Should Bellerin depart north London - Sky Bet have him priced at 1/5 for a move to Milan - it will leave the Gunners with Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares and Ainsley Maitland-Niles as options to play right-back or right-wing-back. Arsenal are expected to complete the signing of Ben White from Brighton this week, with his £50m transfer due to be completed once his medical takes place on Wednesday.