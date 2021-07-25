Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Euro 2020
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Hector Bellerin
Hector Bellerin

Arsenal transfer news: Hector Bellerin next club odds; Inter Milan 1/5

By Sporting Life
19:14 · SUN July 25, 2021

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is now a heavy odds-on to join Serie A champions Inter Milan before the end of the transfer window.

Bellerin, 26, has won three FA Cups during a decade in north London, amassing 239 appearances.

But he has struggled through injuries in recent years, and has not been a certain starter since Mikel Arteta's appointment as Arsenal boss in December 2019, starting just 55 Premier League matches over the past three seasons.

Inter are on the look-out for a new right-back after Morocco's Achraf Hakimi was sold to Paris Saint-Germain for €60m.

Hector Bellerin next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Inter Milan - 1/5
  • Atletico Madrid - 7/1
  • Real Betis, Villarreal - 18/1
  • Barcelona, PSG, Sevilla - 22/1

Odds correct at 19:00 BST (25/07/21)

Should Bellerin depart north London - Sky Bet have him priced at 1/5 for a move to Milan - it will leave the Gunners with Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares and Ainsley Maitland-Niles as options to play right-back or right-wing-back.

Arsenal are expected to complete the signing of Ben White from Brighton this week, with his £50m transfer due to be completed once his medical takes place on Wednesday.

Ben White is expected to join Arsenal
NOW READ: What will White bring to Arsenal?

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS