Bayern Munich vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

You could argue that football is just as much about psychology as it is ability. This weekend saw Arsenal, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool and Rangers all suffer shock defeats at a vital stage in their domestic campaigns. Leaders in their leagues who failed to capitalise on opportunities presented to them. The Gunners' defeat to Aston Villa felt particularly damaging. Not only were they leading the Premier League table heading into the weekend, they also knew that Liverpool had been beaten in the hour or so before they started. A chance to open up a small margin on a title rival; one they did not take.

THE EMIRATES ERUPTS! 🔊🔊



The substitutes, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard combine to level the game up for Arsenal!



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/aQR1xJoVjH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

Bayern's own season has been one of huge disappointment, so much so that it's a real surprise to see them favourites for progression at this stage. Leverkusen confirmed an end to their 11-year dominance at the top of German football at the weekend. It was a different era (2015 and 2017) but Arsenal will be aware of the club's recent history with the Allianz Arena. It isn't a happy one. Further pressure added as they aim to right the wrongs of both short and long term disappointment.

What are the best bets? You'd have perhaps seen the Arsenal Fan TV clip screaming "he's done it again" in the direction of HARRY KANE resurface on social media following his performance at the Emirates last week.

Kane has 𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 the Emirates! 😳#UCL pic.twitter.com/SA9QP0HBlw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

The Tottenham hero returned to haunt their North London rivals by striking from the penalty spot in the 2-2 draw - an effort that gave them a first-half lead. Kane sits top of the Champions League and Bundesliga scoring charts, but with 5/4 the best price on a goal anytime here, the appeal comes in the 17/10 on KANE 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane 2+ shots on target with Sky Bet England's captain has 39 goals across all competitions - 12 assists too if you're after something at a bigger price - and 25 of those strikes have come in games taking place at the Allianz.

He's averaging 2.0 shots on target per Bundesliga game, but that number jumps up to 2.5 in contests taking place in front of their own supporters. In the Champions League, the figure still stands at 2.0, with the average standing at 4.4 in both domestic league and European competition. It's probably a worthy reminder here too that Arsenal have won just one of their four away Champions League games this season - they've suffered defeats at Lens and Porto.

BuildABet @ 25/1 Harry Kane 2+ shots on target

Arsenal 5+ corners

William Saliba to be carded

Gabriel Magalhaes to commit 1+ fouls Click here to back with Sky Bet Considering Arsenal's European away form this season, they could find themselves behind. That should lead to CORNERS as they aim to find a way back into the game. WILLIAM SALIBA committed four fouls when the sides met last week, while fellow centre-back GABRIEL finished the game with two.

Team news

Thomas Tuchel is without a few key players

Bayern Munich will have to go without the suspended Alphonso Davies in the second leg - Raphaël Guerreiro is likely to take his spot at left-back. Kingsley Coman will be unavailable after being injured in the weekend victory over Köln, while fellow winger Serge Gnabry may have to settle for a spot on the bench after his injury. The only member of the Arsenal group who won't play is Jurriën Timber. He's back in training but needs more competitive game time with the under-21s before he can feature with the first team again.

Predicted line-ups Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Kimmich, de Ligt, Dier, Guerreiro; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Müller, Musiala; Kane. Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Rice, Ödegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.