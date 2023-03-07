Bayern hold a slender lead over PSG as we enter this marquee match-up's second leg. Liam Kelly picks out a best bet for the match.

Football betting tips: Champions League 2pts Bayern Munich to win in 90 minutes at 5/6 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Making sense of the first leg between these sides is a tough ask. Bayern Munich almost dominated proceedings, perhaps just value for their slender 1-0 lead, but Kylian Mbappé scared the living daylights out of anyone who had backed the German side, coming on for just over 30 minutes and wreaking absolute havoc. Of course, we know that to be the case almost every time the Frenchman is on the pitch, the link with Lionel Messi should put fear into opposition, but it's worth sticking with the home side at the prices.

PSG can flash brilliance, just as they did at the Parc des Princes. This team, however, is far from being in form, despite the three consecutive Ligue 1 wins since the first match-up. Christophe Galtier’s side were handily beaten by Monaco before the reverse leg, allowing a bundle of scoring chances — a trait that has continued. They’ve given up 2-0 leads to both Lille and Nantes recently, going on to win both, and were a little lucky to beat Marseille by a 3-0 scoreline. OM knocked PSG out of the Coupe de France not long ago, too. That is a relatively tough set of fixtures, but it’s easy to envisage Bayern Munich having success at the Allianz Arena.

Julian Nagelsmann's side have been especially impressive in their last two home matches and it appears Bayern are starting to exert more control, much-needed as they face a title fight with Borussia Dortmund. They should certainly control this game, and, as mentioned, BAYERN MUNICH TO WIN is the value selection at a general 5/6. CLICK HERE to back Bayern Munich to win in 90 minutes with Sky Bet Messi and Mbappé should certainly be feared, but there is a big quality disparity between the teams in my opinion. Backing the home side to win despite already holding a lead is the play.

Bayern Munich v PSG best bets and score prediction 2pts Bayern Munich to win in 90 minutes at 5/6 (General) Score prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 PSG (Sky Bet odds: 20/1) Odds correct at 1000 GMT (07/03/23)