Bayern Munich thrashed by Frankfurt ahead of Man Utd meeting in Champions League

Thomas Tuchel named his strongest possible side – including Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane and Harry Kane – in a bid to bridge the gap on leaders Bayer Leverkusen three days ahead of their Champions League trip to Manchester United.

But Eintracht were rampant at the Deutsche Bank Arena as Bayern conceded five goals in the opening 60 minutes of a Bundesliga match for the first time since 1975.

Eric Ebimbe scored twice and Omar Marmoush, Hugo Larsson and Ansgar Knauff were also on target with Joshua Kimmich, who scored moments before the interval to make the score 3-1, offering Bayern brief hope.

United, who themselves were thrashed 3-0 at home by Bournemouth on Saturday, must beat Bayern on Tuesday and hope Galatasaray and Copenhagen draw or they will be exit the Champions League at the group stage.