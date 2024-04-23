Sporting Life
Ralf Ragnick

Bayern Munich next manager odds: Ralf Ragnick into favourite

By Jake Osgathorpe
13:47 · TUE April 23, 2024

Former Manchester United caretaker manager, and current Austria boss, Ralf Ragnick is the new odds-on favourite to be the next Bayern Munich manager.

It was widely reported in February that Bayern will be moving on from current manager Thomas Tuchel in the summer, and while there have been rumours of a potential U-turn in that decision, that seems unlikely.

The Bavarian giants had Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso top of their wishlist, the man who won Leverkusen's first ever Bundesliga title and ended Bayern's title winning streak at 11, but Alonso turned them down, vowing to stay on at his current side.

Xabi Alonso
Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso

Next Bayern Munich manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Ralf Ragnick - 4/6
  • Roberto De Zerbi - 4/1
  • Zinedine Zidane - 6/1
  • Xabi Alonso - 10/1
  • Jose Mourinho - 12/1
  • Hansi Flick - 14/1
  • Jurgen Klopp - 14/1

Odds correct at 1350 BST (23/04/24)

Reports swirled that the Bayern hierarchy were looking to bring back current German boss Julen Naglesmann, the man they sacked last season before appointing Tuchel, but he has instead signed a new contract with the nation team, meaning Bayern are back to the drawing board.

The latest speculation has seen Ragnick's odds slashed to be the next man in charge at the Allianz. While he is known on these shores for a shocking spell as caretaker manager of Manchester United, it is worth remembering that he was brought to be a longer-term visionary at the club given his successes at Red Bull as a director of football.

He left United in May 2022 and was appointed two days later by the Austrian national team, where, after a torrid Nations League campaign, he guided them to Euro qualification, losing just one of their last 14 internationals, winning 11.

De Zerbi's Brighton have done well in cup competitions so far.
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is the second favourite for the role, and he would certainly bring a swashbuckling style of play to Munich, while Zinedine Zidane is third favourite. The former Madrid manager who led Los Blancos to two La Liga titles and three consecutive Champions League's hasn't managed since 2021.

Jose Mourinho is 12/1, and the Portuguese coach would likely be interested in the job given Germany is the only country of the four major European league's he is yet to manage in.

Bayern's treble winning coach of 19/20, Hansi Flick, is 14/1 for a return having been out of work since being sacked by the national team, while Jurgen Klopp is the same price, with the current Liverpool boss leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

