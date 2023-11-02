Sporting Life
Bayern Munich lose to Saarbrücken

Bayern Munich knocked out of DFB Pokal by Saarbrücken

By Jake Osgathorpe
09:07 · THU November 02, 2023

3.Bundesliga side Saarbrücken caused a seismic shock in the DFB Pokal last night, knocking Bayern Munich out thanks to a 96th minute winner, having been 75/1 to win.

Thomas Tuchel made changes to his Bayern team, but it still contained Manuel Neuer, Matthijs de Ligt, Min-jae Kim, Alphonso Davies, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane.

Saarbrücken, available to back at 75/1 on Betfair earlier on Wednesday, had to come from behind for their famous victory, with Muller opening the scoring in the 16th minute.

The 3.Bundesliga hosts equalised just before the break before the most dramatic of winners in the 96th minute.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS