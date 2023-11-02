Bayern Munich knocked out of DFB Pokal by Saarbrücken

3.Bundesliga side Saarbrücken caused a seismic shock in the DFB Pokal last night, knocking Bayern Munich out thanks to a 96th minute winner, having been 75/1 to win.

Thomas Tuchel made changes to his Bayern team, but it still contained Manuel Neuer, Matthijs de Ligt, Min-jae Kim, Alphonso Davies, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane.

UNBELIEVABLE SCENES FOR SAARBRÜCKEN! 😱😱



Bayern Munich knocked out of the DFB Pokal by the 3. Bundesliga side in the 96th minute thanks to this Marcel Gaus goal 👏



The magic of the cup! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8apyoGBu1l — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 1, 2023

Saarbrücken, available to back at 75/1 on Betfair earlier on Wednesday, had to come from behind for their famous victory, with Muller opening the scoring in the 16th minute. The 3.Bundesliga hosts equalised just before the break before the most dramatic of winners in the 96th minute.