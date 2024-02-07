Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

There's a strong chance this will be the Bundesliga's most watched fixture in the UK across the past few years, with a number of factors playing into people's likely interest. Harry Kane's involvement for Bayern, Xabi Alonso's continued links to the Liverpool job, the sheer importance of the contest and the Premier League's offering at the same time feeling very 'meh' will likely draw people to the top-flight of Germany football. Leverkusen top the Bundesliga table, holding a two-point advantage over Saturday's opponents. They've played 20, they are yet to lose - enough time has passed to now truly claim they're the real deal too. But, even with the feeling over the past couple of seasons that Bayern's period of dominance was reaching its conclusion, it's still Bayern. It would be beyond foolish to ever rule them out of the running, despite the impressive nature of the hosts.

What are the best bets? I originally thought this game would be filled with betting routes to go for, and it probably does, yet one price in something considered a 'main market' was enough to end my initial search.

Harry Kane has been brilliant for Bayern

It may feel like an obvious move, and I did desperately want to go creative for what is a big fixture, but frankly sometimes the simple way is the best way. You can get 13/10 with multiple bookmakers for HARRY KANE TO SCORE ANYTIME, which is considerably higher than what we'd usually see. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane to score anytime with Sky Bet Understandably so, it's in theory Bayern's toughest game of the season, yet serious consideration must be given to a price this big on a player so prolific. Kane has scored in 75% of Bayern's Bundesliga games, with his total standing at 24 and a further five assists. Add in European game and the figure stands at 69%.

He's not only scoring, but the distribution of goals means it's a bet that's landing far more times than it isn't. A rare odds-against for a player on pace for 40 league goals this season - let's not overthink it. If you are after something bigger, central midfielder Leon Goretzka always catches my eye (8/1 best price anytime).

BuildABet @ 5/1 Harry Kane to score anytime

4+ corners each team

11+ match shots on target Click here to back with Sky Bet KANE's impact on the game has already been discussed, and he has a strong chance of being involved in the Bayern goals. These two sides lead the way for shots on target in the Bundesliga this season. Bayern average 7.9 per game, with Leverkusen at 7.0 - there were a total of 14 when they met in September. Both teams would also take at least four corners that day, and the likely attacking nature of the game should see the ball knocked behind a few times.

Team news

It's unclear whether Joshua Kimmich will start

Lukas Hradecky should be the starting goalkeeper for the home side, but they remain without star forward Victor Boniface. Had he been fit, he would have been at the African Cup of Nations with Nigeria anyway, and defender Odilon Kossounou is still unavailable having reached the final of the competition with Ivory Coast. For Bayern, Joshua Kimmich returned to training recently, but it's unclear if he's fit enough to start after injury. However, Thomas Tuchel may bring him in given the significance of the game - the form of Aleksandar Pavlovic has been good enough if not though. Dayot Upamecano is also available for selection, but he may have to settle for a spot on the bench. Manuel Neuer is day-to-day with knee problems, yet he could be fine to start, while left-back Alphonso Davies will be out for the next couple of weeks.

Predicted line-ups Leverkusen XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Schick, Wirtz. Bayern XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, de Ligt, Dier, Guerreiro; Goretzka, Kimmich; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane.

CLICK TO READ: Why Alonso can lead Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title