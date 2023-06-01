The Women's Champions League final sees Barcelona take on Wolfsburg and Tom Carnduff is backing a goalscorer at 4/1.

Wolfsburg have had to suffer the disappointment of finishing second to Bayern in the Frauen-Bundesliga, but they have the chance for European glory as they face Barcelona in Eindhoven. That chance though, in the eyes of the bookmakers, is a small one. Barca are a best price of 2/5 for success in 90 minutes and as short as 1/6 to lift the trophy for a second time - an outcome that would see Wolfsburg settle for their fourth runners-up spot since last winning it in 2014. This is a Barcelona team who finished ten points clear of Real in the Liga F table. This is a Barcelona team who posted a staggering +108 goal difference to sit alongside their 28 wins from a possible 30 games. This is a Barcelona team on the next level.

Defeat to Madrid CFF on final day ended Barcelona's 64-game unbeaten run in the league. They dominated the opportunities though, as you'd expect, posting 21 shots to Madrid's six. It wasn't enough in a 2-1 loss. They do have availability issues coming into the contest too. Lucy Bronze, Caroline Graham Hansen and Asisat Oshoala are all questionable for involvement - the positive being that Alexia Putellas recently returned following a year on the sidelines. We await to see if Putellas is considered fit enough for a start though, but they still have enough quality within the ranks to secure victory.

One of those who could star is AITANA BONMATI, and the appeal comes in the 4/1 available for her to SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Aitana Bonmati to score anytime with Sky Bet The midfielder's form in the league this season has returned nine goals and ten assists in 23 appearances - 19 of which were starts - while there have been five strikes and a further seven helpers in ten outings in this contest. That's all come from some strong underlying numbers too. Bonmati has averaged 0.48 xG and 4.11 shots per 90 minutes. A total of 12 shots came across their last four in Europe. In a game where her side should see the better of the opportunities, backing BONMATI to strike delivers the best value.

Score prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Wolfsburg (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1555 BST (01/06/23)