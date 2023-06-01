The Women's Champions League final sees Barcelona take on Wolfsburg and Tom Carnduff is backing a goalscorer at 4/1.
1pt Aitana Bonmati to score anytime at 4/1 (General)
Wolfsburg have had to suffer the disappointment of finishing second to Bayern in the Frauen-Bundesliga, but they have the chance for European glory as they face Barcelona in Eindhoven.
That chance though, in the eyes of the bookmakers, is a small one. Barca are a best price of 2/5 for success in 90 minutes and as short as 1/6 to lift the trophy for a second time - an outcome that would see Wolfsburg settle for their fourth runners-up spot since last winning it in 2014.
This is a Barcelona team who finished ten points clear of Real in the Liga F table. This is a Barcelona team who posted a staggering +108 goal difference to sit alongside their 28 wins from a possible 30 games. This is a Barcelona team on the next level.
Defeat to Madrid CFF on final day ended Barcelona's 64-game unbeaten run in the league. They dominated the opportunities though, as you'd expect, posting 21 shots to Madrid's six. It wasn't enough in a 2-1 loss.
They do have availability issues coming into the contest too. Lucy Bronze, Caroline Graham Hansen and Asisat Oshoala are all questionable for involvement - the positive being that Alexia Putellas recently returned following a year on the sidelines.
We await to see if Putellas is considered fit enough for a start though, but they still have enough quality within the ranks to secure victory.
One of those who could star is AITANA BONMATI, and the appeal comes in the 4/1 available for her to SCORE ANYTIME.
The midfielder's form in the league this season has returned nine goals and ten assists in 23 appearances - 19 of which were starts - while there have been five strikes and a further seven helpers in ten outings in this contest.
That's all come from some strong underlying numbers too. Bonmati has averaged 0.48 xG and 4.11 shots per 90 minutes. A total of 12 shots came across their last four in Europe.
In a game where her side should see the better of the opportunities, backing BONMATI to strike delivers the best value.
Score prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Wolfsburg (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1555 BST (01/06/23)
