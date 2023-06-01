Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Barcelona celebrate their victory over Chelsea at the Camp Nou

Barcelona Women v Wolfsburg Women tips: Women's Champions League final best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
15:59 · THU June 01, 2023

The Women's Champions League final sees Barcelona take on Wolfsburg and Tom Carnduff is backing a goalscorer at 4/1.

Football betting tips: Women's Champions League

1pt Aitana Bonmati to score anytime at 4/1 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Wolfsburg have had to suffer the disappointment of finishing second to Bayern in the Frauen-Bundesliga, but they have the chance for European glory as they face Barcelona in Eindhoven.

That chance though, in the eyes of the bookmakers, is a small one. Barca are a best price of 2/5 for success in 90 minutes and as short as 1/6 to lift the trophy for a second time - an outcome that would see Wolfsburg settle for their fourth runners-up spot since last winning it in 2014.

This is a Barcelona team who finished ten points clear of Real in the Liga F table. This is a Barcelona team who posted a staggering +108 goal difference to sit alongside their 28 wins from a possible 30 games. This is a Barcelona team on the next level.

Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel: DAZN YouTube

Barcelona W 4/11 | Draw 4/1 | Wolfsburg W 6/1

Defeat to Madrid CFF on final day ended Barcelona's 64-game unbeaten run in the league. They dominated the opportunities though, as you'd expect, posting 21 shots to Madrid's six. It wasn't enough in a 2-1 loss.

They do have availability issues coming into the contest too. Lucy Bronze, Caroline Graham Hansen and Asisat Oshoala are all questionable for involvement - the positive being that Alexia Putellas recently returned following a year on the sidelines.

We await to see if Putellas is considered fit enough for a start though, but they still have enough quality within the ranks to secure victory.

Aitana Bonmati's 22/23 statistics

One of those who could star is AITANA BONMATI, and the appeal comes in the 4/1 available for her to SCORE ANYTIME.

The midfielder's form in the league this season has returned nine goals and ten assists in 23 appearances - 19 of which were starts - while there have been five strikes and a further seven helpers in ten outings in this contest.

That's all come from some strong underlying numbers too. Bonmati has averaged 0.48 xG and 4.11 shots per 90 minutes. A total of 12 shots came across their last four in Europe.

In a game where her side should see the better of the opportunities, backing BONMATI to strike delivers the best value.

Barcelona W v Wolfsburg W best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Aitana Bonmati to score anytime at 4/1 (General)

Score prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Wolfsburg (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct at 1555 BST (01/06/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS