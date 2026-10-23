Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico preview, tips and best bets for 25 October 2026

It says so much about what a sensational start to 2026-27 BARCELONA have made that they are as short as 13/20 TO WIN against the division’s second-best team Real Madrid.

We’re only nine matchdays into the season, yet Barcelona have already opened up a six-point gap over their arch-rivals, with a vastly superior goal difference (+30 vs +16) to boot.

Far from the odds-on price on La Blaugrana being too short, the question is whether the dazzling hosts should be even skinnier to come away with all three points.

Whichever way you look at it, Barca appear unbeatable heading into this ‘Clasico’. They are W9-D0-L0 for the league season.

They have won every one of their La Liga home matches - yes, every single one - since the start of last season (23 straight home victories, with a remarkable average positive goal difference of 2.61 per match). And head-to-head fans out there will have noted that Barcelona won this fixture 2-0 last season.

Are there any lessons that Real Madrid can draw from the fact that PSG outplayed Barcelona en route to beating them 4-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday night? No - because they’re not PSG.

The idea that the work in progress that is Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho can emulate the Champions League holders by beating Barcelona is fanciful, to say the least.

Even a draw appears beyond the visitors, so Barcelona to win at 13/20 is a safe selection. For those looking for bigger odds on Hansi Flick's hosts, BARCELONA -1.0 ASIAN HANDICAP appeals as a smart alternative, and our main play on this game.

With this pick, your stakes will be returned if Barcelona win by a single goal, and you will land a winner if Barca win by two or more goals. Nineteen of Barcelona’s 23 consecutive home wins during their fantastic current run have been by a margin of two more goals.