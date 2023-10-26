Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clásico betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

First things first, it's really unfortunate that this game has been scheduled during the UK's 3pm football television blackout, with La Liga fans here having to settle for a replay later in the day. However, this might be the best El Clásico in recent memory to swerve in fairness. Barcelona and Real Madrid are, predictably, still the pick of the Spanish sides, but it's hard to argue that either are anywhere close to the best

iteration of the club, both in somewhat of a transitional period. Barca are going through another transition, too, one which will see this game played in Montjuïc, with the Camp Nou undergoing renovations. That is not insignificant in a game of such magnitude. And it certainly is important if the standings are anything to go by. Real Madrid enter the game at the top of the La Liga table, with Barcelona just a single point behind their big rivals.

What are the best bets? When it comes to looking at the match-up from a betting perspective, UNDER 2.5 GOALS is the first selection, and a confident one regarding stakes at the prices. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Available at 11/8 in places, the unders appears a smart bet considering both these sides are stout defensively. It is the other ends that makes this interesting, though. Jude Bellingham aside, Real Madrid have been fairly average going forward, a little stagnant in their new system now that Karim Benzema has gone. Barcelona, on the other hand, have done well to navigate a host of important absentees this season, but their injuries in attacking areas are a problem, perhaps Robert Lewandowski their biggest miss. Even a return for a number of their starters could result in a disjointed display.

Another bet that makes appeal is the 6/4 available about GAVI TO BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK HERE to back Gavi to be shown a card with Sky Bet Barcelona's 19-year-old star is often unhinged when it comes to his discipline on the pitch, a well-known trait at this point. Manager Xavi has asked for him to settle down in the early parts of the season, already on four yellow cards in La Liga. However, it was likely to keep him out of suspension trouble for this very game. Only one player has committed more fouls than Gavi's 26 in La Liga this term, a crazy stat given Barcelona's possession-based approach. With that in mind, he's value to get in the book. It's also worth adding GAVI to be the FIRST PLAYER CARDED to smaller stakes at 10/1 in places. His erratic ways make him a bet in that market, too.

BuildABet @ 15/1 Under 2.5 Goals

Gavi to be carded

Antonio Rudiger to be carded CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet The case for this to be a rather low-scoring affair has been made above, as has the choice of adding Gavi to be carded to a BuildABet. Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger is also fancied to get in the book. A fiery character in this type of rivalry is one to keep an eye on especially after his bust-up with an opposition coach in midweek.

Team news

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski

Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto and Pedri will all be unavailable for Xavi's Barcelona, while Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski face late fitness tests. Lamine Yamal and Joao Felix are expected to get over injuries to feature for Barca. Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Dani Ceballos are ruled out for Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga is expected to play at left-back.