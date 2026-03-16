Barcelona vs Newcastle tips, predictions, best bets and Champions League preview

Newcastle went within a whisker of a monumental night at St James’ Park against Barcelona in the first leg last week.

Harvey Barnes put them ahead on 86 minutes - he’d hit the post moments before - and it looked like that goal would decide the game.

Barcelona created next to nothing and didn’t have a chance of note till after the hour mark. It looked like they’d have to try and overturn a one goal deficit at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Then Dani Olmo was brought down in the box deep into injury time and Lamine Yamal converted from the spot.

So, it’s all square at the half way point.

Hansi Flick insists his side will have to play much better in the second leg if they are going to make the quarter-finals but on their own patch, they rarely slip up.

Barca have only lost one at Camp Nou this season, which came back at the start of October when PSG beat them 2-1 in the Champions League. They’ve won their other 20 home games.

In this competition, they’ve scored in 28 of their last 29 matches but conceded in all of their last 12 games which explains why over 2.5 goals is generally 4/11.