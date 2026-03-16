Barcelona vs Newcastle tips, predictions, best bets and Champions League preview

Football betting tips: Champions League
1pt Anthony Gordon to score anytime at 11/4 (bet365, BetVictor)
Agg: Barcelona 1-1 Newcastle
Kick-off: Wednesday, 17:45 GMT
TV: TNT Sports 2
Live odds, form and stats
Newcastle went within a whisker of a monumental night at St James’ Park against Barcelona in the first leg last week.
Harvey Barnes put them ahead on 86 minutes - he’d hit the post moments before - and it looked like that goal would decide the game.
Barcelona created next to nothing and didn’t have a chance of note till after the hour mark. It looked like they’d have to try and overturn a one goal deficit at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Then Dani Olmo was brought down in the box deep into injury time and Lamine Yamal converted from the spot.
So, it’s all square at the half way point.
Hansi Flick insists his side will have to play much better in the second leg if they are going to make the quarter-finals but on their own patch, they rarely slip up.
Barca have only lost one at Camp Nou this season, which came back at the start of October when PSG beat them 2-1 in the Champions League. They’ve won their other 20 home games.
In this competition, they’ve scored in 28 of their last 29 matches but conceded in all of their last 12 games which explains why over 2.5 goals is generally 4/11.
Eddie Howe will draw a lot of encouragement from the display in the first leg though and I know he divides opinion but in the continent, I think his big game tactics have been spot on.
Newcastle went to Paris and Howe fielded a side without ANTHONY GORDON, Barnes, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes and got a point.
Stylistically, this is a matchup which could suit his pacey Magpies frontline as well.
Flick’s side play with a very high line, the type of defensive structure the likes of Anthony Elanga, Gordon and Barnes will be looking at and licking their lips.
Newcastle were caught offside six times in the first leg, if they can fine tune the timing of their runs, they could catch the hosts off guard in Spain.
At 11/4, it is Gordon’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME which appeals.
Gordon was left out of the starting XI in the first leg but scored in the win over Chelsea at the weekend so should be good to lead the line here.
He’s netted 10 times on the continent, second to only Kylian Mbappe, with half of those coming from the spot.
Gordon spoke about enjoying the extra space opponents are allowing him in this competition, contrary to the tactics in the Premier League, so he should relish this tactical battle.
Plus, he netted when these sides met in the group phase.
Odds correct at 12:15 GMT (17/03/26)
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