Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona v Sevilla tips: La Liga best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
15:03 · FRI February 03, 2023

Barcelona host Sevilla in the latest La Liga match to be aired on ITV4. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

Football betting tips: La Liga

1pt Barcelona to win with -1 goal handicap at evens (Sky Bet, Betfair Sportsbook, PaddyPower)

I'm wholly unconvinced that two fairly comfortable home victories against Cádiz and Elche suggest that Sevilla are turning around their very disappointing campaign.

Severe defensive frailties likely remain and should be exposed by the best team in the league at both ends of the pitch, especially with Robert Lewandowski back in the fold.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Sunday

TV channel: ITV 4, Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Barcelona 3/10 | Draw 17/4 | Sevilla 9/1

Our football team enjoyed a winning 2022

Only four teams have conceded more than the 33.8 expected goals against (xGA) that Sevilla have shipped this season, and a trip to the Camp Nou should result in defeat.

Indeed, BARCELONA TO WIN WITH A -1 GOAL HANDICAP looks the way to go in this match-up.

Barcelona could easily blow Sevilla away as an offensive force, but their defensive numbers offer encouragement when it comes to betting on Xavi's side to win by a two-goal or greater margin.

Granted, Barca have been fortunate to concede just one single goal (a penalty) from 8.0 xGA in home games this term, but allowing an average of 0.89 xGA per game across those nine matches is still impressive.

Barcelona defensive shot map | La Liga 2022/23 (Home)

Sevilla are not the team they were, losing too much talent over the last few transfer windows, so Barcelona can be expected to win comfortably and extend their lead at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona v Sevilla best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Barcelona to win with -1 goal handicap at evens (Sky Bet, Betfair Sportsbook, PaddyPower)

Score prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct 1800 GMT (02/02/23)

FOOTBALL TIPS