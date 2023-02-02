Barcelona host Sevilla in the latest La Liga match to be aired on ITV4. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

Football betting tips: La Liga 1pt Barcelona to win with -1 goal handicap at evens (Sky Bet, Betfair Sportsbook, PaddyPower) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

I'm wholly unconvinced that two fairly comfortable home victories against Cádiz and Elche suggest that Sevilla are turning around their very disappointing campaign. Severe defensive frailties likely remain and should be exposed by the best team in the league at both ends of the pitch, especially with Robert Lewandowski back in the fold.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Sunday TV channel: ITV 4, Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV Barcelona 3/10 | Draw 17/4 | Sevilla 9/1

Only four teams have conceded more than the 33.8 expected goals against (xGA) that Sevilla have shipped this season, and a trip to the Camp Nou should result in defeat. Indeed, BARCELONA TO WIN WITH A -1 GOAL HANDICAP looks the way to go in this match-up. CLICK HERE to back Barcelona to win with -1 goal handicap with Sky Bet Barcelona could easily blow Sevilla away as an offensive force, but their defensive numbers offer encouragement when it comes to betting on Xavi's side to win by a two-goal or greater margin. Granted, Barca have been fortunate to concede just one single goal (a penalty) from 8.0 xGA in home games this term, but allowing an average of 0.89 xGA per game across those nine matches is still impressive.

Sevilla are not the team they were, losing too much talent over the last few transfer windows, so Barcelona can be expected to win comfortably and extend their lead at the top of La Liga.