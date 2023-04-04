Barca host Real in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

You can never have too many El Clásico's. Except we probably have this season, especially when it comes to the Spanish Super Cup. This one, however, is a clásico with much meaning. The Copa del Rey is incredibly important in the eyes of Spain's historic clubs, and this semi-final still hangs in the balance after Barcelona's 1-0 win in the first leg. It was certainly a surprise win at the Bernabéu, with Xavi missing numerous starters in the gritty victory, making this game all the more interesting at the Camp Nou.

It's fair to say Barcelona have been better than Real Madrid for the majority of the season, though. They lead their rivals by 12 points in La Liga, performing at a higher level in almost all aspects of the game. Perhaps most impressive is Barca's defensive record, especially as hosts. Xavi's men have conceded only two goals in 13 matches at home in the league this season, averaging just 0.82 expected goals against (xGA) per game across those fixtures. With that in mind, Barcelona can definitely keep Real Madrid in check, much like they did in the first leg, but this match-up is bound to open up as the game goes on. The evens available about the SECOND HALF to be the HALF WITH MOST GOALS makes appeal at the prices then. CLICK HERE to back Half with Most Goals - Second Half with Sky Bet

Although they're not at the level of Barcelona this season, Real are more than capable of turning up for a big match. Karim Benzema is clearly in top form after a terrific hat-trick in a 6-0 win against Real Valladolid at the weekend, which should set the neutral up for a cracker on Wednesday night. For the sake of the selection, let's hope a lot of the action happens after the break.

