Barcelona secure 28th LaLiga title with victory over Espanyol

Barcelona were crowned LaLiga champions following a 2-0 derby victory over Espanyol on Thursday night.

Lamine Yamal's stunning second-half strike broke the deadlock, before Fermín López's effort deep in stoppage time secured a 28th LaLiga title for a Barca side who have been unstoppable in attack this season. Hansi Flick's men have found the net a staggering 169 goals across all competitions, with 97 of those coming in the Spanish top-flight. They now hold an unassailable seven-point lead over Real Madrid. And they could have wrapped up top spot a day earlier had Mallorca held on for a draw against Real, yet Jacobo Ramón's goal on 90+5 made them wait an extra 24 hours.

🤯 LAMINE YAMAL, THAT IS SENSATIONAL!



The 17-year-old with an absolute WORLDIE to put Barcelona a step closer to winning the La Liga title 🌟#ITVFootball | #LaLiga | #EspanyolBarca pic.twitter.com/5tLTGxK1sw — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 15, 2025

Barcelona were the season's early pace setters as they sat top for 13 of the first 14 gameweeks. But a rough patch of form heading into the winter break saw them slide down to third at one stage, with the two Madrid sides looking as if they were going to battle it out for the title. A 1-1 draw at Getafe when the league recommenced in January left them seven points adrift of Real. Yet they went on a remarkable run of form after that. A total of 15 of their next 16 in the league would be wins, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Real Betis in early April. The campaign delivered a league double over Real Madrid. Flick's side won 4-0 at the Bernabéu in October before edging a 4-3 thriller in the recent meeting between the two sides.