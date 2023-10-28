Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham nets both goals to win El Clasico

The former Birmingham midfielder rifled home a stunning long range effort with his side one down, before once again scoring a 'fox-in-the-box' style goal for his second.

Jude Bellingham scored both Real Madrid goals, including a 92nd minute winner, in his very first El Clasico to continue his sensational start to life in La Liga.

The Englishman has now scored 10 goals in 10 league games for his new side, while adding three across three Champions League matches.

He has already become a firm favourite among the Madridistas, with his celebration sitting in the 'iconic' bracket even at this early stage.

And there is no reason to suggest his scoring form will abate too much, with Bellingham averaging 0.56 xG per 90 minutes domestically.

He has taken 24 shots in La Liga this term, with 15 of those coming in the penalty area and four within the six-yard box, which tells us a lot about the role he has been asked to play by Carlo Ancelotti.

Bellingham really is given licence to crash into the box from midfield, and it does look as though he has a real knack for sniffing out a scoring opportunity.

Next up for Jude and his Madrid team is a hosting of Rayo Vallecano next weekend.