Ballon d’Or 2026 odds: Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal battle could be decided by Nations League

The most important performances in the race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or have already taken place.

Harry Kane scored at a rate rarely witnessed in the modern game. Lamine Yamal and Rodri helped Spain win the World Cup. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia illuminated Paris Saint-Germain’s run to the Champions League. Yet the final impression left with voters may have been shaped by a Nations League match at Wembley. Voting for the award closed on 28 September, two days after Spain’s 3-2 victory over England and several weeks before the winner is announced in London on 26 October. The timing has created an unusual situation in which performances that technically fall outside the judging period could still influence the outcome.

The 2026 award covers the period from 3 August 2025 to 19 July 2026, ending with the World Cup final. Voters are therefore supposed to assess only what happened during that window. Recent performances cannot be added to a candidate’s official body of work, but separating them psychologically is another matter. When the leading contenders are so difficult to divide, the freshest image can become the most powerful one. For Kane, that image is complicated. The England captain’s case is built around extraordinary numbers. He scored 61 goals and supplied seven assists in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich last season, helping them win the Bundesliga and DFB Cup while reaching the Champions League semi-finals. His 36 league goals earned him the European Golden Shoe, while his 14 Champions League goals confirmed that his output was not merely the product of Bundesliga mismatches. Kane then scored six times at the World Cup as England finished third, their best performance in the competition since winning it in 1966. Across club and country, he finished the campaign with 73 goals. No other candidate can compete with that volume.

Ballon d'Or Winner 2026 odds (via Sky Bet) Harry Kane - evens

Lamine Yamal - 11/10

Kylian Mbappe - 11/1

Lionel Messi - 14/1

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 14/1

Rodri - 18/1

Jude Bellingham - 22/1

Ousmane Dembele - 22/1 Odds correct at 15:35 BST (29/09/26)

Against Spain, Kane initially strengthened his argument. His first-half goal put England 2-1 ahead after they had fallen behind inside two minutes. It was a typically controlled finish from a striker who has made difficult chances appear routine. The penalty he missed after half-time, however, became the game’s turning point. Kane slipped as he planted his standing foot and struck the crossbar with England leading 2-1. Spain equalised six minutes later and eventually won through Mikel Oyarzabal. One missed penalty in a Nations League game should not outweigh 61 club goals, a domestic double or a six-goal World Cup. It did, however, revive the central argument used against Kane. For all his consistency and individual brilliance, the defining international trophy remains absent. A goal that would have put England 3-1 ahead against the world champions could have supplied voters with one final reminder of his authority. Instead, the miss offered his rivals an opening. Yamal required no invitation. The Barcelona winger scored after only two minutes at Wembley, punishing a mistake by Nico O’Reilly before finishing past James Trafford. From there, his willingness to receive the ball under pressure and attack defenders helped Spain repeatedly expose England’s unstable defensive shape. Yamal’s club season was already formidable. He registered 24 goals and 17 assists in 45 appearances for Barcelona, providing a level of productivity that would be exceptional for an established forward, let alone a teenager. His candidacy was then transformed by Spain’s World Cup triumph.

Lamine Yamal has been a key figure for both club and country

Injuries restricted his influence at stages of the tournament, but he remained part of the side that beat Argentina in the final and added a second star to Spain’s shirt. He combines strong individual numbers with the most valuable collective achievement available. His goal at Wembley did not count towards the formal assessment period, but it refreshed the memory of what makes him special. Yamal is spectacular in a way that suits an award decided by journalists. He produces moments that travel beyond the match itself, and he does so while carrying the novelty of a 19-year-old already operating among the game’s best players. Rodri’s argument is less visually dramatic but every bit as substantial. Manchester City did not win the Premier League or Champions League in his final season at the club, although they collected domestic silverware, and injuries limited his club campaign. With Spain, however, he returned to the level that made him the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner. Rodri was the organising force behind Spain’s World Cup victory, controlling matches from the base of midfield and giving their wealth of attacking talent the platform to flourish. Against England, his influence became more apparent as the contest wore on. Spain did not panic after falling 2-1 behind or after Kane was given the opportunity to extend the lead. They regained control, moved England around and waited for mistakes.

Rodri is a World Cup winner with Spain