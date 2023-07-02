Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins his seventh race of the season and fifth in a row to extend his lead at the top of the standings

Max Verstappen produced another emphatic performance to complete a home win for Red Bull at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The double world champion was made to work for his seventh victory from nine rounds so far after he passed Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on track. But after manoeuvring himself ahead of both Ferrari drivers, Verstappen raced off into the distance to the delight of his 70,000-strong travelling army from Netherlands. Leclerc crossed the line five seconds behind Verstappen in Spielberg, with Sergio Perez recovering from his lowly grid slot of 15th to finish third. The Mexican fought his way past Sainz with 10 laps remaining following a nip-and-tuck duel.

The Austrian Grand Prix in 90seconds ⏱ pic.twitter.com/aw8zjKtckv — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 2, 2023

Sainz took fourth after he served five-second penalty for exceeding track limits. The Spaniard was among six of the 20-strong field to be sanctioned by race director Niels Wittich, with Lewis Hamilton also punished. Hamilton finished an underwhelming seventh, while Lando Norris ended the day in fifth to record his best result of a difficult season for his under-performing McLaren team. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished between Norris and Hamilton. George Russell made up three places from his starting spot of 11th to finish eighth. Verstappen heads Perez in the standings by 81 points – the equivalent of more than three victories – heading into next weekend’s British Grand Prix.

"It drives me nuts when you ask me those questions" 😅



Can Red Bull go a whole season unbeaten? 👀 Christian Horner has his say 👇 pic.twitter.com/HJ0ak4ALam — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 2, 2023