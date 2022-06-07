Sporting Life
Sporting Life's preview of France v Denmark, including best bets and score prediction
Sporting Life's preview of Austria v France

Austria v France tips: Nations League best bets and preview

By Michael Beardmore
19:04 · TUE June 07, 2022

France will look to improve a poor start to their Nations League campaign when they visit Austria on Friday. Michael Beardmore provides the preview and best bet.

Football betting tips: Nations League

1.5pt Over 2.5 goals at 11/10 (General)

Austria and world champions France have both endured mixed starts to their Nations League group – but the one thing they’ve had in common in recent months is goals.

Les Blues’ past 15 games have produced 50 goals – an average of 3.33 per match – while Austria’s tally of 44 (in normal time) in 15 matches is not far behind.

Given these two sides are chasing Group A1 leaders Denmark, who have beaten both countries 2-1 over the past few days, it is not unreasonable to expect that goal-laden pattern to continue.

After defeat to Denmark and a draw with Croatia, this is almost must-win territory for the French if they have any serious aspirations of progressing in the competition.

Kick-off time: 19:45 Friday

TV channel: Premier Sports 1

Austria 7/2 | Draw 5/2 | France 3/4

But Austria - impressive 3-0 winners in Croatia last week - are no mugs, unfortunate to be eliminated by eventual winners Italy at the last-16 stage of the European Championships last year.

Given both sides’ scoring records, the 10/11 available on each team netting is tempting.

But just in case the undoubtedly talented French hit top form and blow their hosts away, it’s surely better value instead siding with the surprisingly generally odds-against 11/10 on OVER 2.5 GOALS.

It would have landed in all of Austria’s past six matches plus six of France’s past eight.

Austria v France score prediction and best bet

  • Over 2.5 goals at 11/10 (General)

Score prediction: Austria 1-2 France (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct 1900 BST (07/06/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

