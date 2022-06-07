Austria and world champions France have both endured mixed starts to their Nations League group – but the one thing they’ve had in common in recent months is goals.

Les Blues’ past 15 games have produced 50 goals – an average of 3.33 per match – while Austria’s tally of 44 (in normal time) in 15 matches is not far behind.

Given these two sides are chasing Group A1 leaders Denmark, who have beaten both countries 2-1 over the past few days, it is not unreasonable to expect that goal-laden pattern to continue.

After defeat to Denmark and a draw with Croatia, this is almost must-win territory for the French if they have any serious aspirations of progressing in the competition.