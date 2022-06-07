France will look to improve a poor start to their Nations League campaign when they visit Austria on Friday. Michael Beardmore provides the preview and best bet.
Austria and world champions France have both endured mixed starts to their Nations League group – but the one thing they’ve had in common in recent months is goals.
Les Blues’ past 15 games have produced 50 goals – an average of 3.33 per match – while Austria’s tally of 44 (in normal time) in 15 matches is not far behind.
Given these two sides are chasing Group A1 leaders Denmark, who have beaten both countries 2-1 over the past few days, it is not unreasonable to expect that goal-laden pattern to continue.
After defeat to Denmark and a draw with Croatia, this is almost must-win territory for the French if they have any serious aspirations of progressing in the competition.
But Austria - impressive 3-0 winners in Croatia last week - are no mugs, unfortunate to be eliminated by eventual winners Italy at the last-16 stage of the European Championships last year.
Given both sides’ scoring records, the 10/11 available on each team netting is tempting.
But just in case the undoubtedly talented French hit top form and blow their hosts away, it’s surely better value instead siding with the surprisingly generally odds-against 11/10 on OVER 2.5 GOALS.
It would have landed in all of Austria’s past six matches plus six of France’s past eight.
Score prediction: Austria 1-2 France (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
