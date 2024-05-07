Atalanta vs Marseille betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 35/1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score anytime

It's all square between Atalanta and Marseille after a tense first leg in France in which both goals in a 1-1 draw were scored in the first half. The Italians have impressed yet again this season under Gian Piero Gasperini, fighting on all fronts successfully. They are one game from a European final, have a Coppa Italia final to look forward to, and have Champions League qualification via the Serie A route in their hands. The same can't be said for Marseille, who have had a turbulent campaign but have at least found some form. They sit ninth in Ligue 1, and this competition looks their only realistic way back into European competition for next season.

What are the best bets? PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG is having a stellar goalscoring season at Marseille, and is the current top scorer in this competition. He has fired 27 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions, with a goals per 90 average of 0.67. In the Europa League alone he's netted 10 in 12 games with a goals per 90 average an insane 0.95! That alone is enough for me to pull the trigger and back him TO SCORE ANYTIME at a price of 11/5. CLICK HERE to back Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score anytime with Sky Bet

Marseille will likely have to score at least once here given Atalanta's strong attack, and the former Arsenal man looks the most likely candidate to be the scorer, especially as he is on penalty duty for his side too. Given the stage of the competition, the stakes could not be higher here so cards should fly. Spaniard Jesus Gil Manzano is at the whistle, and he's averaged 4.5 cards per game this term, though that average jumps to 6.0 per game when he has reffed on the continent. So, I'm going to a few player cards. First up is our quarter-final friend SAMUEL GIGOT. We backed him TO BE CARDED in the second leg of Marseille's tie with Benfica and he duly obliged. CLICK HERE to back Samuel Gigot to be carded with Sky Bet The centre-back has been a card magnet this season, highlighted by the fact he was suspended for the first leg of this tie. The Frenchman has averaged 0.35 cards per 90 across all competitions this season, and he looks a great candidate to pick up another here.

Samuel Gigot (left)

If Atalanta take the lead, you can expect Marseille to leave space as they chase an equaliser, and that could leave him exposed. Likewise if Marseille take the lead you can bet he will bring out the dark arts and be cynical, or even time waste. Even without those possibilities, the fact he will be up against the awkward Gianluca Scamacca is enough to leave me wanting to back him. I wanted to have a punt on Marten de Roon, but defensive injuries have seen him start as part of a back three as opposed to his preferred midfield role. If he does start in midfield he looks a bet, but I'll back his fellow midfielder EDERSON TO BE CARDED. CLICK HERE to back Ederson to be carded with Sky Bet The Brazilian has been booked nine times this term, and committed three fouls in the first leg, so looks a juicy price at 9/2 to pick up a yellow in this second leg - he's as short as 6/4 in places.

Team news Atalanta look set to be without defenders Sead Kolasinac, Rafael Toloi, and Emil Holm, meaning Gian Piero Gasperini call upon Berat Djimsiti, Matteo Ruggeri and Isak Hien to fill the gaps. Marseille are set to be without Valentin Rongier and Bilal Nadir, but manager Jean-Louis Gasset has plenty of options elsewhere.

Predicted line-ups Atalanta: Musso; Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; De Ketelaere, Scamacca. Marseille: Lopez; Clauss, Gigot, Balerdi, Murillo; Harit, Veretout, Kondogbia; Sarr, Aubameyang, Henrique.