Two of Europe's most entertaining teams meet for a second leg in the Europa League, with Atalanta and RB Leipzig level after a first leg draw. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game.

Football betting tips: Europa League

We were treated to an excellent first leg by these two teams, as both Atalanta and RB Leipzig played attacking football which saw plenty of chances at both ends. The final xG totals from the game were RBL 2.80 - 2.02 ATA, meaning we were unfortunate not to have seen more than just the two goals that were scored. But, with similar performances expected from both sides in this second leg, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS makes appeal at a shade of odds-on. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet

Atalanta v RB Leipzig (agg: 1-1) Kick-off time: 17:45 BST, Thursday TV channel: BT Sport Extra Atalanta 6/4 | Draw 13/5 | RB Leipzig 13/8

Atalanta are renowned for their front-foot brand of football under Gian Piero Gasperini, and in playing all-out-attack football, they do leave themselves exposed defensively. Their Champions League games this season were remarkably entertaining, with five of the six group games featuring at least four goals, and three of the six seeing five goals or more. They averaged 1.71 xGF and 1.49 xGA per game across those six matches, then went on to create 3.20 xGF over two legs against RB Leipzig's fellow German side Bayer Leverkusen. La Dea are an attacking force, and given their position in Serie A, will likely have all their eggs in this Europa League basket.

As for RB, they have been in frightening form since Domenico Tedesco took charge in December, winning 10 of 15 Bundesliga games and averaging 1.96 xGF per game in that time. They too are an attack-minded team with some incredible forward players, notably Christopher Nkunku, who has 17 goals and 12 assists in the Bundesliga this term, alongside eight goals and one assist in Europe. Goals are expected to be on the menu, with the BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals bet unfortunate not to have landed in the first leg. It should go close here, especially given the game state effect, which would see an early goal open things up as a team falls behind and needs to chase.

Atalanta v RB Leipzig best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals Score prediction: Atalanta 2-2 RB Leipzig (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1000 GMT (12/04/22)