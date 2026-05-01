Aston Villa vs Tottenham predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

While Aston Villa have chugged consistently onwards under Unai Emery and are on the verge of clinching a Champions League return - alongside currently contesting a European semi-final - Spurs' fourth different manager since that 2024 fixture is fighting to prevent them dropping into the second tier for the first time in almost 50 years.

But Spursyness prevailed as Ange Postecoglou's side went on to win just four of their remaining 11 Premier League matches to drop into the Europa League. The rest, as they say, is history.

A remarkable match saw Tottenham win 4-0 at Villa Park to seemingly deal the decisive blow in what had been a to-and-fro fourth place battle.

Two years ago this was quite the mouthwatering clash.

Roberto De Zerbi has made a decent impact.

A worryingly underwhelming defeat at Sunderland was followed by a bitterly unlucky last-gasp draw at home to Brighton. Last weekend a 1-0 win at Wolves provided the club's first three points of 2026 to keep them alive in the battle for survival.

All of that being said, their general price of 21/10 is astonishing, making this about as straightforward a preview as you'll read all season.

ASTON VILLA TO WIN is 6/5 and that simply has to be backed.

While it's true that Lucas Digne's moment of handball madness has left them with a 1-0 deficit to overturn against Nottingham Forest on Thursday, this match will not be taken lightly.

Defeat at Fulham last weekend means Emery's men have not yet secured a top-five finish, something they will be desperate to do at the earliest opportunity.

Home matches is what Villa rely on, and after recovering their form following the return of Youri Tielemans and JOHN MCGINN from injury they have won four in a row at Villa Park, scoring 12 goals in the process.

MCGINN has provided a GOAL OR ASSIST in all of those matches, and at 11/5 to do so again is worth a small bet.

Amadou Onana limped off in the second half at the City Ground on Thursday, so it's not quite clear exactly how Emery will set up his midfield but his captain is one player who is a certain starter when fit.

In Onana's absence there is a possibility McGinn will be moved into a slightly more central role with Lamare Bogarde or Douglas Luiz playing deep, which should give him even more opportunities to provide a goal involvement.