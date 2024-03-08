Aston Villa vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Son Heung-min to score anytime at 6/4 (bet365)
It is back to Premier League action for Aston Villa who host Tottenham in between their Europa League round-16 clash with Ajax.
The Villans will be happy with the stalemate and relatively clean bill of health they returned from Amsterdam with in midweek.
They start the weekend five points ahead of Spurs, albeit having played a game more, but with Unai Emery’s 11 clear of sixth place it is shaping up to be a two horse race for the final certain Champions League spot.
Unburdened by European football, Tottenham will be fresh for this fixture, having not played a game for eight days.
SON HEUNG-MIN relishes a trip to Villa Park.
He has scored five goals in his last three outings there which includes a hat-trick.
Since the start of the 2020/21 season, only Mohammed Salah and Harry Kane have scored more goals and racked up more assists than Tottenham’s talisman.
Although this season’s tallies have been hindered by international duty, Son is still posting a goals per 90 average of 0.60 in the top flight.
At 6/4, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME on Sunday is simply too large.
It is worth noting both teams to score is priced at 1/3 while BTTS and over 2.5 goals is a measly 4/9 with Sky Bet.
Goals are clearly expected here so it's worth a smaller wager on one of the most clinical players in recent Premier League history to net A HAT-TRICK on Sunday.
Son has already scored a hat-trick this season, he has scored one previously at this ground and has a total of four in the top flight.
With him expected to start upfront, he could run riot against a high Villa backline.
Douglas Luiz is Aston Villa’s most booked player and looks set for a busy afternoon in Villa’s engine room as he tries to contain James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and co.
Averaging 1.80 fouls per game, Destiny Udogie is Tottenham’s direstest player. The full back has only failed to commit at least one offence in five of his 22 league appearances this season.
Aston Villa made it through their Europa League trip to Ajax relatively unscathed. Tim Iroegbunam was withdrawn with an injury and Eric Konsa was sent off but the defender will not serve a domestic suspension.
Emery will be forced to make at least one change from the side that won at Kenilworth Road with Jacob Ramsey injured. Morgan Rodgers and Moussa Diaby are both in contention to replace him on the left.
At left back, Lucas Digne will also be pushing for a start after nodding in the winner against Luton. Having played in Amsterdam on Thursday, I think Emery will favour the freshness of Alex Moreno at full back.
As for Tottenham, Ange Postecoglou has almost a full strength squad available. Pedro Porro and Richarlison missed the win over Crystal Palace and both remain doubts, the latter may be fit enough for the bench this Sunday.
Pape Sarr could return in central midfield at the expense of Rodrigo Bentancur.
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Diaby; Tielemans, Watkins
Tottenham: Vicario; Royal, Romero, van Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son
