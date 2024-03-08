Aston Villa vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

It is back to Premier League action for Aston Villa who host Tottenham in between their Europa League round-16 clash with Ajax. The Villans will be happy with the stalemate and relatively clean bill of health they returned from Amsterdam with in midweek.

They start the weekend five points ahead of Spurs, albeit having played a game more, but with Unai Emery’s 11 clear of sixth place it is shaping up to be a two horse race for the final certain Champions League spot. Unburdened by European football, Tottenham will be fresh for this fixture, having not played a game for eight days.

What are the best bets? SON HEUNG-MIN relishes a trip to Villa Park. He has scored five goals in his last three outings there which includes a hat-trick. Since the start of the 2020/21 season, only Mohammed Salah and Harry Kane have scored more goals and racked up more assists than Tottenham's talisman. Although this season's tallies have been hindered by international duty, Son is still posting a goals per 90 average of 0.60 in the top flight. At 6/4, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME on Sunday is simply too large.

It is worth noting both teams to score is priced at 1/3 while BTTS and over 2.5 goals is a measly 4/9 with Sky Bet. Goals are clearly expected here so it's worth a smaller wager on one of the most clinical players in recent Premier League history to net A HAT-TRICK on Sunday. Son has already scored a hat-trick this season, he has scored one previously at this ground and has a total of four in the top flight. With him expected to start upfront, he could run riot against a high Villa backline.

Douglas Luiz is Aston Villa's most booked player and looks set for a busy afternoon in Villa's engine room as he tries to contain James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and co. Averaging 1.80 fouls per game, Destiny Udogie is Tottenham's direstest player. The full back has only failed to commit at least one offence in five of his 22 league appearances this season.

Team news Aston Villa made it through their Europa League trip to Ajax relatively unscathed. Tim Iroegbunam was withdrawn with an injury and Eric Konsa was sent off but the defender will not serve a domestic suspension. Emery will be forced to make at least one change from the side that won at Kenilworth Road with Jacob Ramsey injured. Morgan Rodgers and Moussa Diaby are both in contention to replace him on the left. At left back, Lucas Digne will also be pushing for a start after nodding in the winner against Luton. Having played in Amsterdam on Thursday, I think Emery will favour the freshness of Alex Moreno at full back.

As for Tottenham, Ange Postecoglou has almost a full strength squad available. Pedro Porro and Richarlison missed the win over Crystal Palace and both remain doubts, the latter may be fit enough for the bench this Sunday. Pape Sarr could return in central midfield at the expense of Rodrigo Bentancur.

Predicted line-ups Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Diaby; Tielemans, Watkins Tottenham: Vicario; Royal, Romero, van Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son

Match facts Aston Villa have won their last three Premier League meetings with Tottenham, their longest league winning run over Spurs since January 1996 (a run of 4).

After a run of 11 unbeaten Premier League visits to Villa Park from March 2009 to April 2022 (W9 D2), Spurs lost this exact fixture last season 2-1. They last suffered back-to-back league defeats away to Aston Villa in November 2004.

Aston Villa have scored 59 Premier League goals this season, already their most in a season at this level since 2007-08 under Martin O’Neill (71). It’s their most at this stage of a top-flight season since 1932-33 (68).

Tottenham have only won one of their last six away Premier League games (D3 L2) despite scoring two or more goals in five of those games, all of which have been in their last five trips. Spurs last scored 2+ goals in six away league games in a row between May and September 2017.

Aston Villa have won four of their last five Premier League matches, including the last three in a row. It’s their fourth run of 3+ consecutive wins under Unai Emery, something only two managers had managed for Villa since the departure of Martin O’Neill in 2010 and before Emery’s appointment (Dean Smith in 2020 and Steven Gerrard in 2022).

Spurs have scored in all 26 Premier League matches under Ange Postecoglou so far, the best run of scoring from a manager’s first game in the English top-flight since Arthur Rowe at Spurs in the 1950-51 season, when they won the title (scored in first 27 games).

Aston Villa have conceded nine goals in their last four Premier League games at Villa Park (W2 L2), more than they had in their previous 16 on home soil (8). They’ve shipped 2+ goals in each of their last four, but have gone on to win two of them (3-2 vs Burnley, 4-2 vs Nottm Forest); between 2019-20 and 2022-23, Villa only won one of 31 games when shipping 2+ goals at home (D4 L26).

Ollie Watkins has scored 16 Premier League goals this season, his most in a single campaign. Indeed, only two players have scored more in a season in the competition for Aston Villa: Christian Benteke (19 in 2012-13) and Dwight Yorke (17 in both 1995-96 and 1996-97).

All nine of Douglas Luiz’s Premier League goals this season have come at Villa Park, with only Georginio Wijnaldum (11 in 2015-16) and Les Ferdinand (10 in 2000-01) scoring more in a campaign with 100% coming at home. In his career, 16 of the Brazilian’s 20 Premier League goals have come at Villa Park (80%), the highest ratio at a single stadium of any player with 20+ goals in the competition’s history.

Since the start of the 2020-21 campaign, only Mohamed Salah (118) and Harry Kane (96) have more goals and assists combined in the Premier League than Spurs’ Son Heung-min (63 goals, 29 assists). Son also has five goals in three appearances at Villa Park (one every 52 minutes); among players to play 250+ minutes at a Premier League stadium, only Luis Suárez at Carrow Road (one every 38 minutes) has a better mins/goal ratio than Son at Villa Park.