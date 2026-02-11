Aston Villa vs Newcastle predictions, tips, best bets and FA Cup preview

But, one of these teams finished in the top eight of their respective European competition, and the other didn't, meaning one of them has a huge European game just three days after this. That team would be Newcastle, who have to travel to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag on Wednesday .

Both Aston Villa , last season's FA Cup semi-finalists, and Newcastle , last season's Carabao Cup winners, will be wanting to put another cup run together and contend for the FA Cup, meaning we should expect full-strength teams from both.

How does Eddie Howe approach this then? Will he field a full-strength team or will he save some of his star players? We can assume given Villa have a free midweek that Unai Emery will play his best side, and that makes them an appealing proposition.

The Magpies won in midweek at Tottenham, but how much we can take from that given how bad Spurs have been remains to be seen, and before that success they had won just one of nine - a 3-0 home Champions League success against PSV.

Away from home it's just four wins in 20 across all competitions this season, beating Union St-Gilloise (27th UCL), Everton, Burnley (19th PL) and Tottenham (16th PL), with eight defeats, and a fully-focused ASTON VILLA look a solid bet to TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES here.

Fresh from a hard-fought 1-0 win over Brighton in midweek, Villa have now won 23 of their last 30 matches in all competitions which is an incredible level of consistency.

At home they have won 13 of their last 15 and should be trusted to get another win in front of their own fans as they look to go on another deep FA Cup run. It's also worth mentioning that these two sides have played twice already in the league this season, with Villa yet to concede and having won 2-0 at St. James' Park only a few weeks ago.

We also have to keep backing opposing right backs getting carded against Villa. Six of the last eight right backs to face Villa have been carded, with the left-hand-side of Emery's team wreaking havoc.