Aston Villa vs Man Utd predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

ASTON VILLA head into this game on a nine-match winning streak and having won 15 of their last 17 matches in all competitions.

Manchester United, meanwhile, were fortunate to avoid a home defeat by Bournemouth on Monday night when David Brooks spurned two late chances to give the out-of-form Cherries victory in what was a madcap encounter at Old Trafford that ultimately ended 4-4.

To give United credit, they have lost only once - a limp 1-0 home defeat against an Everton team that played 80 minutes with 10 men - in their past 10 matches. However, the fixture list has been kind in that period, and a trip to Villa Park will provide a serious test of their credentials.

It will be especially testing with key men Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo now away on Africa Cup Nations duty, which makes the 23/20 about a HOME WIN all the more surprising, and as simple a bet as will be advised all season.

During Villa's current run they have won nine straight home matches, including victories over Arsenal and Manchester City.