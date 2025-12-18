Menu icon
super sunday

Aston Villa vs Man Utd predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

By Sporting Life
Football
Thu December 18, 2025 · 2h ago

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Aston Villa to win at 23/20 (Betfred)

1pt Morgan Rogers 3+ total shots at 9/5 (Ladbrokes, Coral)

More tips to follow...

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats

Joe Townsend

ASTON VILLA head into this game on a nine-match winning streak and having won 15 of their last 17 matches in all competitions.

Manchester United, meanwhile, were fortunate to avoid a home defeat by Bournemouth on Monday night when David Brooks spurned two late chances to give the out-of-form Cherries victory in what was a madcap encounter at Old Trafford that ultimately ended 4-4.

To give United credit, they have lost only once - a limp 1-0 home defeat against an Everton team that played 80 minutes with 10 men - in their past 10 matches. However, the fixture list has been kind in that period, and a trip to Villa Park will provide a serious test of their credentials.

It will be especially testing with key men Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo now away on Africa Cup Nations duty, which makes the 23/20 about a HOME WIN all the more surprising, and as simple a bet as will be advised all season.

During Villa's current run they have won nine straight home matches, including victories over Arsenal and Manchester City.

morgan rogers

One of the driving forces behind their form has been MORGAN ROGERS, with the England international rediscovering his irrepressible best of last season, providing eight goal involvements (five goals, three assists) in his last 11 Premier League appearances.

The best price of 5/4 for him to score or assist looks a touch short, but the 9/5 about Rogers having 3+ TOTAL SHOTS is a real runner.

He had five attempts against West Ham last time out and has had at least three in five of his last 10 league matches.

Score prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

Odds correct at 2000 GMT (18/12/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

