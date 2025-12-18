Aston Villa vs Man Utd predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Premier League
2pts Aston Villa to win at 23/20 (Betfred)
1pt Morgan Rogers 3+ total shots at 9/5 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
More tips to follow...
Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Joe Townsend
ASTON VILLA head into this game on a nine-match winning streak and having won 15 of their last 17 matches in all competitions.
Manchester United, meanwhile, were fortunate to avoid a home defeat by Bournemouth on Monday night when David Brooks spurned two late chances to give the out-of-form Cherries victory in what was a madcap encounter at Old Trafford that ultimately ended 4-4.
To give United credit, they have lost only once - a limp 1-0 home defeat against an Everton team that played 80 minutes with 10 men - in their past 10 matches. However, the fixture list has been kind in that period, and a trip to Villa Park will provide a serious test of their credentials.
It will be especially testing with key men Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo now away on Africa Cup Nations duty, which makes the 23/20 about a HOME WIN all the more surprising, and as simple a bet as will be advised all season.
During Villa's current run they have won nine straight home matches, including victories over Arsenal and Manchester City.
One of the driving forces behind their form has been MORGAN ROGERS, with the England international rediscovering his irrepressible best of last season, providing eight goal involvements (five goals, three assists) in his last 11 Premier League appearances.
The best price of 5/4 for him to score or assist looks a touch short, but the 9/5 about Rogers having 3+ TOTAL SHOTS is a real runner.
He had five attempts against West Ham last time out and has had at least three in five of his last 10 league matches.
Score prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd
Odds correct at 2000 GMT (18/12/25)
