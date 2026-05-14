Aston Villa vs Liverpool predictions, tips, best bets and Friday Night Football preview

Football betting tips: Friday Night Football 1pt Draw at 14/5 (bet365) 0.5pt No Goalscorer at 18/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Youri Tielemans 3+ fouls won at 9/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Friday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Should Aston Villa and Liverpool both qualify for the Champions League via their Premier League finish it won't have been done in spectacular fashion. Both clubs have stuttered their way through this campaign, unable to finish the job. They head into Friday's fixture on 59 points apiece, four clear of Bournemouth in sixth. THE DRAW would end Brighton's hopes of making the top five, and would leave the Cherries needing to beat Manchester City on Tuesday to keep their own hopes alive. This context makes the draw worth backing at 14/5, as well as taking the more ambitious NO GOALSCORER - where we are paid out if the only goals in the match are own goals - which is available at 18/1.

It must be said there is some uncertainty when it comes to Villa. Their priority is Wednesday's Europa League final against Freiburg, so what team Unai Emery will name is unclear. But Liverpool have been so unreliable themselves that the prices are big enough to support the hosts grinding out a point, no matter their XI. It does make it a little tricky to continue with a thread that I've been on in Reds games recently, though. Their tendency to press the opposition has meant at least one opposing central midfielder has been fouled multiple times in all of their last seven fixtures - three times they have fouled someone on three occasions, and twice they have fouled someone four times. Both Moises Caicedo (3) and Enzo Fernandez (2) were targeted last time out, with Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro (both 2) were the victims the weekend prior.