Aston Villa vs Liverpool predictions, tips, best bets and Friday Night Football preview

Football betting tips: Friday Night Football
1pt Draw at 14/5 (bet365)
0.5pt No Goalscorer at 18/1 (Sky Bet)
1pt Youri Tielemans 3+ fouls won at 9/4 (bet365)
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Friday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
Should Aston Villa and Liverpool both qualify for the Champions League via their Premier League finish it won't have been done in spectacular fashion.
Both clubs have stuttered their way through this campaign, unable to finish the job.
They head into Friday's fixture on 59 points apiece, four clear of Bournemouth in sixth. THE DRAW would end Brighton's hopes of making the top five, and would leave the Cherries needing to beat Manchester City on Tuesday to keep their own hopes alive.
This context makes the draw worth backing at 14/5, as well as taking the more ambitious NO GOALSCORER - where we are paid out if the only goals in the match are own goals - which is available at 18/1.
It must be said there is some uncertainty when it comes to Villa.
Their priority is Wednesday's Europa League final against Freiburg, so what team Unai Emery will name is unclear. But Liverpool have been so unreliable themselves that the prices are big enough to support the hosts grinding out a point, no matter their XI.
It does make it a little tricky to continue with a thread that I've been on in Reds games recently, though.
Their tendency to press the opposition has meant at least one opposing central midfielder has been fouled multiple times in all of their last seven fixtures - three times they have fouled someone on three occasions, and twice they have fouled someone four times.
Both Moises Caicedo (3) and Enzo Fernandez (2) were targeted last time out, with Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro (both 2) were the victims the weekend prior.
It's difficult to anticipate how Emery will set up his midfield five days prior to Villa's biggest match in a generation. John McGinn is a serial foul winner and likely starter, but the Villa captain's 13/8 price TO WIN 3+ FOULS is too short given the uncertainty.
Instead YOURI TIELEMANS is backed in this same market at a sizeable 9/4.
There is a fair chance he is rested, so make sure to cash-out if your bookmaker doesn't automatically refund the stake, or wait for team news. The Belgium midfielder has been fouled multiple times in six of his last nine appearances, drawing four against Burnley last weekend.
Again, in usual circumstances I would be interested in taking small stakes to 4+ fouls won at 6/1, but we need team sheets for that.
Odds correct at 10:15 BST (14/5/26)
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