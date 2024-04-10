Aston Villa vs Lille betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Europe Conference League 2pts Aston Villa Asian handicap (-1) at 11/10 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Villa Park will host its first European quarter-final involving Aston Villa in 26 years as they bid to reach the last four of the Europa Conference League. Lille stand in their way. The Ligue 1 side romped through Group A undefeated, topping the group, eight clear of third without tasting defeat. Les Dogues are proving a tough nut to crack on their travels in Europe, only conceding a goal in their four away games since qualifying. Paulo Fonseca’s side are three points behind third domestically, hot in pursuit of Champions League qualification and they head into this one seven unbeaten.

FOUR Europa League titles for Unai Emery.



Put some respect on his name. pic.twitter.com/jWWh87y6Ry — GOAL (@goal) May 26, 2021

Villa find themselves in a similar predicament as they balance domestic duty with European aspirations. Thursday’s hosts head to the Emirates on Sunday seeking to maintain a top four bid. Unai Emery is the ace up their sleeve for Thursday though and will ensure they fight on both fronts. The Spaniard is a European connoisseur with four Europa League titles to his name.

What are the best bets? Emery first graced this competition in the 2009/10 season with Valencia. I was keen to see how his sides (Valencia, Sevilla, Arsenal, Villarreal) had fared in circumstances like Thursday where his teams were at home in the first leg of a knockout round. These are the results listed below: Unai Emery's record in his European knock-out first legs *First leg had to be at home 🟰 Valencia 1-1 Werder Bremen (09/10, R16)

🟰 Valencia 2-2 Atletico Madrid (09/10, Quarters)

🟰 Valencia 1-1 Schalke (10/11, R16)

✅ Valencia 4-2 PSV (11/12, R16)

❌ Sevilla 0-2 Real Betis (13/14, R16)

✅ Sevilla 2-0 Valencia (13/14, Semis)

✅ Sevilla 1-0 B. M'Gladbach (14/15, R32)

✅ Sevilla 2-1 Zenit (14/15, Quarters)

✅ Sevilla 3-0 Fiorentina (14/15, Semis)

✅ Sevilla 3-0 Molde (15/16, R32)

✅ Arsenal 2-0 Napoli (18/19, Quarters)

✅ Arsenal 3-1 Valencia (18/19, Semis)

✅ Villarreal 2-1 (20/21, Semis)

🟰 Villarreal 1-1 Juventus (21/22, R16) *UCL

✅ Villarreal 1-0 Bayern (21/22, Quarters) *UCL In 15 games, Emery-managed sides only lost once, winning ten, and not only did they win but did so convincingly with a combined goal difference of +16. I think it is safe to assume from this that Emery will look to end the tie on Thursday. ASTON VILLA have a 100% record in this competition on home soil, they blew Ajax away in the last round so at odds against backing them on the ASIAN HANDICAP (-1) appeals. CLICK HERE to bet on Aston Villa vs Lille with Sky Bet

BuildABet @ 14/1 Aston Villa to win

Nicolo Zaniolo to be shown a card

Leon Bailey 1+ assist

Ollie Watkins to score anytime CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Nicolo Zaniolo is one of the most cynical players in Europe. Despite only playing 738 minutes in the Premier League, the Italian has been carded seven times and has one card in one cameo in the Conference League. Leon Bailey has struck up a partnership with Ollie Watkins, the former has set up eight goals this term, the latter has bagged 29 times.

Team news Villa have recently been bolstered by the return of John McGinn and Emi Martinez to the starting XI, Emery also has Zaniolo at his disposal as the Italian's suspension has been served. Offset those returns by the absence of Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey, Emi Buendia, Matty Cash and Tyrone Mings. Douglas Luiz will start in central midfield as he is suspended for the next two Premier League games.

Aston Villa's John McGinn

As for the visitors, England youth international and former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes may make the starting line-up after recovering from a muscle injury quicker than expected. Jonathan David will lead the Lille line - the frontman has netted 22 goals this term.

Predicted line-ups Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, McGinn, Rogers; Zaniolo, Watkins Lille: Chevalier; Santos, Diakite, Yoro, Ismaily; Andre, Bentaleb; Zhegrova, Cabella, Haraldsson; David